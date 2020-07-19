"No Xbox Series X exclusives for a couple of years"- Major update by Xbox boss

First-party console exclusives are considered to be one of the key deciding factors when players choose to buy a console. This console generation wasn't the best for Xbox, as Sony dominated the market with quality first-party exclusives such as God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II.

Xbox, on the other hand, had to rely on proven franchises like Halo and Gears of War. However, fans were somewhat disappointed with the lack of quality first-party exclusives from Xbox, despite having quality studios in their roster.

Microsoft has acquired a tonne of great studios with huge potential for Xbox, and things are looking positive for Xbox Series X. However, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, recently made a statement that confused a lot of fans.

No Xbox Series X exclusives for a couple of years, states Phil Spencer

(picture credits: gamepur)

Fans were expecting Xbox Series X to come out of the gate with plenty of exclusives, but it seems like that is not the case.

Phil Spencer, in a lengthy post, titled "You are the future of Gaming" stated a number of things with regards to the Xbox Series X, and their focus on a more consumer-friendly product.

He went on to state that they cannot promise any Xbox Series X exclusives for a couple of years, at least. This statement raised a lot of eyebrows, but upon further inspection, it is ultimately a great move.

Their approach does not mean there will be no first-party titles, but rather players who own previous-gen consoles, will also be able to play those exclusives.

"Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years—like Halo Infinite—will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won't force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives."

This is a very consumer-friendly approach by Xbox, and coupled with their amazing backwards compatibility; the next-gen console looks primed and ready for war.

"Where your gaming legacy will not be left behind and where you will not be locked out of new exclusive Xbox Game Studios games even if you choose to stay with your current console for a while."