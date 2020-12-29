NoahJ456 duplicates Ray Gun in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The ability to hold multiple Ray Guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has never been possible.

But YouTuber NoahJ456 has apparently found a bug that enables players to duplicate this Zombies firearm.

The Ray Gun is arguably the most popular weapon in Call of Duty Zombies history. An iconic special gun, players, love shooting undead enemies with the green space ray. However, it has been extremely difficult to get ahold of it in Black Ops Cold War.

Currently, the only way to obtain the Ray Gun is through the Mystery Box. The odds of receiving the weapon are extremely low, so it's rare to see many players with the gun in hand.

But that's changed in recent days, as YouTuber NoahJ456 has found an exploit in Black Ops Cold War that allows players to duplicate the Ray Gun.

How to duplicate the Ray Gun in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

NoahJ456 is a content creator for 100 Thieves and arguably the most popular Zombies channel in the world. His uploads consistently reach over 100 million views, and he's known for finding bugs within the various Zombies modes in Call of Duty.

His latest find is one that is sure to make players immediately hop onto Black Ops Cold War. Essentially, NoahJ456 discovered a way to duplicate the Ray Gun.

YOU CAN DUPLICATE THE RAYGUN IN ZOMBIES RIGHT NOW!



Treyarch have confirmed they are patching this, so have fun while it lasts gamers LOL. pic.twitter.com/5HpGvtW38Q — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) December 28, 2020

The steps for completing this process are straightforward. First, players need to get a Ray Gun out of the Mystery Box, which is no small feat. They must also have a regular, non-packed weapon in their other slot. Next, they have to save up enough to obtain a Pack-A-Punch a weapon ($5,000).

Finally, at the Pack Machine, players just need to swap to their non-packed weapon when the menu for the Pack Machine pops up. If done correctly, this will reward Zombies players with a packed Ray Gun and another regular one.

Unfortunately, NoahJ456 claims Treyarch is aware of this bug and is looking to fix it. So it'd be wise to take advantage of this glitch while it's still live in Black Ops Cold War.

If it were up to NoahJ, though, the exploit would stay in the game. The YouTuber claims it makes Black Ops Cold War much more exciting, something the game needs right now. However, it's improbable Treyarch will listen to NoahJ and the rest of the community.