Noble ESports announces Free Fire roster

After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Free Fire's popularity started soaring exponentially in the country. It was the most downloaded game of the year with more than 265 million downloads in 2020.

The esports market for the game has also gained popularity. According to Esports Charts, Free Fire Continental Series Asia peaked with around 2.5 million viewers. Out of that figure, 1.5 million i.e 60 percent of the total viewers came from a Hindi stream.

In the last few weeks, two Indian organizations Force One Esports and Marcos Gaming acquired Free Fire lineups. Now Noble Esports, who is a professional ESports team from the United States of America, has announced its official Free Fire India roster for upcoming tournaments. The announcement came through its social media handles.

Noble Esports Free Fire India roster

NBL Bpsingh

NBL Mehul

NBL Niku

NBL War

NBL Nonstop

About Noble Esports

Noble Esports was founded in 2014. Kyle McDougal is the owner of Noble Esports and Anshuman Dash leads the South Asia division.

Noble Esports was built on this ideology:

"Through proper guidance, anyone can be a better version of themselves. We provide individuals with the business fundamentals that they can utilize for their professional careers and even apply in real life."

Noble has had a presence in Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO, Gears of War, Halo, Mortal Kombat, PUBG, Rainbow Six Seige, Smite, Super Smash Bros, and World of Tanks.

Free Fire Esports 2021 roadmap in India:-

Free Fire India Esports announced their roadmap for 2021, in which they announced that they will organize four major tournaments with a total prize pool of more than 2 crore INR. The four major tournaments are:

Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall)

Free Fire Pro League (Summer and Winter)

Apart from official tournaments, Qualcomm and Jio also announced their respective events with a prize pool of 50 lakhs and 12.5 lakh respectively.