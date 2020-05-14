NODWIN Gaming appoints Lalita Nayak as new Head of Sales & Marketing

Ms. Lalita Narayan Nayak

NODWIN Gaming has appointed Lalita Narayan Nayak as its newHead, Sales & Marketing. In her new role, Lalita will be in charge of implementing and managing sales and marketing activities. She will identify new market opportunities and define actions required to bring a new dynamic to the company and help the NODWIN Gaming arena grow further.

Lalita’s extensive 19-year career in marketing has seen her take on several leadership roles in business planning and development as well as brand management and strategic alliances. She has a reputed track record of building strong teams and developing talent.

“We are delighted to have Lalita on board. We are confident that her vast experience in sales and marketing will help us push the envelope to pioneer new and innovative marketing strategies that will put NODWIN Gaming on the global esports map. As a team, we are confident we will be able to steer the company in the right direction and meet the goals we have set in our markets in India, the Middle East and South Africa,” said Sidharth Kedia, CEO, NODWIN Gaming.

Lalita began her career with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) where she worked closely with Industry captains and various governments on several Industry related issues. Prior to Joining NODWIN Gaming, Lalita worked with TV18 for over five years, leading the marketing team for all it its channels in the English as well as Regional language space.

She has also worked with the Times group developing and executing product strategy and was one of the founders of Times Grey Cell.