Nodwin Gaming brings exclusive Hindi broadcast of APAC Last Chance Qualifiers

New Delhi, 17 September 2021: South Asia's leading esports company, Nodwin Gaming, is set to do the exclusive Hindi broadcast of the Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifiers from 11 to 17 October on Nodwin's official YouTube channel.

The APAC LCQ will see the best teams from Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia in the penultimate qualifiers for the Valorant Champions Tour.

The South Asia region is an open door to the APAC LCQ through the Valorant Conquerors Championship by Nodwin Gaming that earns the winner a slot in the qualifiers for VCT. Indian team Global Esports emerged victorious and advanced to the APAC LCQ.

For the first time in PC esports history, South Asia witnessed a total peak viewership of 60K and garnered 6 million views for the whole tournament. Out of this, 76.6% was for the Hindi broadcast alone.

The hype and the reception for the India qualifiers and the Grand Finals were phenomenal, considering the number of people tuning in to watch the matches. The Grand Finals of VCC happened to be El-Classico, the synonym for the greatest rivalry in the Indian Valorant circuit between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming.

The tournament ended with Global Esports winning 3-2 in a nailbiter. From losing India Qualifier #1 to winning the title, GE won hearts and praises worldwide. We will get to see them competing in APAC LCQ for a slot in VCT.

"APAC LCQ is taking the finest team forward, and we can't wait to see how the competition pans out. After giving a great reception for VCC, I'm sure the fans will be eager to watch the LCQ as well, and what could have been better than a dedicated Hindi broadcast by Nodwin itself. Let's make our presence felt. All the best to the lads at Global Esports, make us proud."

— Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.

"LCQ broadcast in Hindi is a great way to bring our community together to cheer for Global Esports, and when you have the entire region rooting for you, anything is possible! Personally, I am a big fan of Global Esport's journey so far, and I will definitely be rooting for them on the Hindi broadcast on Nodwin Gaming's channel. Do drop by to send some luck to the boys. All excited to see some Skrossi supremacy."

— Sukamal Pegu, Publishing Leader, India & South Asia, Riot Games

The hype created from the Valorant Conquerors Championship by Nodwin Gaming solidified the region's presence in the global map of Valorant esports and its journey in the VCT.

The exclusive Hindi broadcast aims to bring a local flavor to great competition for the ardent lovers of the game and the tournament in India.

Catch all the live action on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel from 11 to 17 October.

About NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia's leading esports company, is an independent subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies. Formed in 2014, the India-based company has since produced over 10,000 hours of gaming content, has been watched by over 200 million+ viewers, and has organized 100+ gaming and esports events.

Through its strategic partnerships with global publishers and partners including ESL, Valve, Krafton, Tencent, Riot, and Blizzard, Nodwin Gaming has introduced Indians to some of the best global experiences such as DreamHack, ESL One, The India Premiership, The Umzansi League in Africa, PUBG Mobile esports (PMCO/PMPL/PMWL), The Agni and Jazba series, and The Unpause influencer network, among others.

Nodwin also actively works with media broadcasters on offering media rights for its national and global properties for broadcast.

Nodwin Gaming builds and operates its own esports IPs and currently operates in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

