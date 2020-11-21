NODWIN Gaming’s fall ESL India Premiership finale to Livestream on Disney+Hotstar From November 21-23, 2020

Two months after it launched the fifth edition of the fall season of its front-running event — ESL India Premiership, NODWIN Gaming is all set to stream the grand finale of the event from November 21-23, 2020 on Disney+Hotstar.

The Fall Season went live on September 18, 2020 with tiles: CS:GO, FIFA20 and Clash of Clans, following a very record-breaking summer edition that played out from June to August.

“We’re really looking forward to the culmination of the fall season in a nail-biting play-off between some of India’s most aggressive, skilled and talented esports athletes. You don’t want to miss watching our pros take this tournament to its ultimate fruition in the adrenaline-pumped grand finale,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

From November 21-22, fans across India will be able to watch their favorite players and teams battle it out for the coveted prize pool of INR 34 Lakhs across all the three titles. The annual ESL India Premiership has a whopping prize pool of ₹1.15 crore divided equally between the winners of its summer, fall, and winter seasons.

Here are the fall season finalists of the ESL India Premiership:

CSGO: 2ez Gaming, Blaze Esports, Reckoning Esports, We Own All

COC: Godsent, Dark Tangent, The Beast, Indian Clashers

FIFA20: Ansh Tejani, Lokmanyu06, Charanjot, navinh29, Scyteskrusher, siddharth31, uncle_sagnik02, saranshjain02

Players compete with each other on different aspects such as speed, tactical skills, split-second precision and seamless coordination making the premiership an edge-of-the-seat experience for both viewers and participants.

Don’t forget to tune in to Disney+Hotstar from November 21-23, 2020 at 5 pm, to watch the grand finale of ESL India Premiership Fall Season 2020.

About NODWIN Gaming:

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading esports company, is an independent subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies. Formed in 2015, the India based company has since produced over 10,000 hours of gaming content, has been watched by over 100 million+ viewers and organized 100+ gaming and esports events.

Through its strategic partnerships with global publishers and partners including ESL, Valve, and Blizzard, NODWIN Gaming has introduced Indians to some of the best global experiences such as DreamHack, The India esports Premiership, Gaming merchandise, Gaming influencer management services.

NODWIN actively works with media broadcasters on offering Media Rights for its national and global properties for broadcast.

NODWIN Gaming builds and operates its own esports IPs and currently operates in India, the Middle East and South Africa.