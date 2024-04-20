"Normal friendship banter" - Trainwreckstv opens up about his heated argument with xQc during Call of Duty stream

During their joint Call of Duty stream yesterday, Kick streamer and co-owner Tyler "Trainwreckstv" found himself in a heated altercation with fellow Kick streamer Felix "xQc." The two engaged in a back-and-forth exchange, throwing jabs at each other's wealth and gaming skills. At one point in the stream, xQc called out Tyler for not being up to the mark with his gaming skills:

"You're not doing anything, just be quiet. You're useless. Be quiet! I destroyed you. You hit one bullet. You don't know how to play the game. Be quiet!"

Trainwreckstv fired back, stating:

"You're getting bodied by a two-time Monopoly champion. Yeah, and you just lost to me, buddy. Dumb f**k! Sit down, you play games for a living. I do nothing for a living and I still bodied your entire team."

Expand Tweet

Despite the heated argument, Tyler took to Adin Ross' stream today (April 20, 2024) and clarified that he and xQc have been friends for years and the argument was not indicative of any beef between the two:

"Normal friendship banter."

"People secretly wanna see me and X fall" - Trainwreckstv responds to claims of beef between him and xQc

Yesterday, xQc and Trainwreckstv engaged in a heated exchange during their Call of Duty stream. Despite the disagreement, when questioned about the incident, Tyler clarified that it was merely friendly banter between them:

"X (xQc) and I, we're good friends. We are long-time friends and here's the thing; to me, that is normal banter. That's normal friendship banter, right? Because of like who we are, for some reason, hits the news and I feel like a lot of people secretly want to see me and X fall."

He continued, stating that the entire argument was simply a part of "brotherly love":

"They just publish the sh*t out of it. They make it into something that's really not and they're just hoping that one of us, you know, just turns on each other and takes the bait. But it's all just brotherly love."

He also hinted that since his version of banter is akin to his generation:

"I'm a 1990s kid, that's what we do. We sh*t talk each other, (but) when sh*t gets real, we're there for each other."

In another instance on April 18, 2024, xQc and Trainwreckstv shared differing views on streamers that employ viewboting. While Tyler criticized it as "cutting corners," xQc seemed less concerned, suggesting to "let them fail."