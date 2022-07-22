“Not different, but better”: PlayStation reveals The Last of Us Part I gameplay, and it's exactly what everyone expected

PlayStation has unveiled an in-depth look at the upcoming The Last of Us Part I, remake of the iconic 2013 title, and it is exactly what everyone expected it to be.

While the game came out nearly a decade ago, it has held up beautifully, especially due to the remaster of the PS4 title. As such, fans questioned the necessity of the remake and if it was a "$70 cash grab" move by PlayStation, banking on the nostalgia and the phenomenon of the first title.

Naughty Dog developers have defended the remake ever since its reveal back dung Summer Game Fest, and now following the "Features and Gameplay" overview, we finally have an idea of what the remake called Part I is.

The definitive way to play The Last of Us, as per PlayStation

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is often considered the studio’s best title. Set in the backdrop of an apocalypse, the title tells the gripping story of Joel and Ellie as they travel across the United States.

The linear narrative-driven title receives massive praise and is often considered one of the best games of all time. The title received a sequel in 2020, which continued the story of Ellie and left fans once again emotional, if not divided.

The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the first title, was unveiled last month at the Summer Game Fest. The title received a ‘Part I’ suffix in order to line up more closely with the sequel Last of Us Part II.

During the "Features and Gameplay" overview trailer, Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog and Creative Director of the two titles, explained what the vision for the game was:

"Elevate it in every way possible whether it's pipeline, whether its art direction, whether its technology, everything that allows us to make the experience better, not different, extremely better. That’s why to me this is the definitive way to play the Last of Us."

When Last of Us launched back in 2013 for PS3, it was considered ahead of its time and was able to fully utilize the PS3’s cell architecture to present a phenomenal experience. However, with Part II, Naughty Dog took the visual fidelity and the gameplay experience to a whole new level, utilizing the power of the PS4.

With Part I, Naughty Dog wishes to bring the same quality and gameplay experience of Part II to the first title, and present a definitive duology telling the tale of two sides of a coin, love, and hate. While developers often reimagine the story with remakes, Part I is a frame-by-frame remake of the title, with the visuals of Part II.

The Last of Us Part I is set to be released on September 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5 and is in development for PC. The Standard Edition is priced at $60, which includes the main story and the Left Behind prequel. There is also a Digital Deluxe Edition and Firefly Edition for the title.

