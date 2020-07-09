PUBG Mobile: Nova eSports acquire Team X-Quest Force (XQF)

Nova eSports has officially announced about their acquisition of XQF PUBG Mobile team.

With the acquisition of XQF, they've taken one more step towards global PUBG Mobile eSports success.

In PUBG Mobile eSports, Chinese region is considered to be the toughest to compete because of the dominant & aggressive gameplay of the teams. The region has some of the best teams in the world.

Recently, there were some rumours that popular PUBG Mobile team XQF is being acquired by some organization. The rumours have been confirmed as Nova eSports has decided to acquire the roster of Team XQF.

The Hong Kong based organization, Nova eSports has officially announced about their acquisition of XQF PUBG Mobile team. According to the announcement by Nova eSports on Weibo, the roster hasn't been unveiled yet.

However, the famous PUBG Mobile prodigy XQF Paraboy has opened up on this deal. He was affirmative of the partnership and said that he'll be staying with the roster. Back in 2019 after XQF's Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) win, the players had expressed how the Organization wasn't interested in sponsoring them anymore. However, after the Championship victory, the organization kept the team for the first half of 2020.

Nova eSports acquire PUBG Mobile team XQF

Nova eSports has recently partnered with Indian team GodLike for their entry into the Indian PUBG Mobile ecosystem. With the acquisition of XQF, they've taken one more step towards global PUBG Mobile eSports success. Nova Esports has also expanded into other mobile titles such as Vainglory, Arena of Valor, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Overwatch and FIFA Online.

XQF is formed and owned by Xiamen Qingshoutang Culture Media Co. X-Quest has also backed a lineup in North America for PUBG Mobile. Earlier in 2019, XQF were crowned as the champions of Peacekeeper Elite Global Invitational Summer & PEC 2019.

XQF is considered as one of the most consistent teams in the world for being runners-up in Majors like PEL 2019, PMCO Spring Split Global Finals, PMCO Spring Split China 2019.