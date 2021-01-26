Nova ESports crowned PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Champions

The final day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals has concluded today, with Chinese team Nova XQF emerging as champions. The team showed why they are considered amongst the best sides in the world.

FOUR ANGRY MEN is your PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero second place winners! 🎖️#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/aNnArre270 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

On the overall leaderboard of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship finals, Nova XQF scored 319 points with 151 kills. Following them were the runners-up, Four Angry Men, with 143 kills and 294 points. Zeus Esports grabbed third place with 145 kills and 292 points. 4AM suk was MVP Of PMGC Finals.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship was the biggest ever PUBG Mobile tournament, and it boasted a massive prize-pool of $1.2 million. The 16 top teams that qualified from the league stages battled it out over 29 matches for ultimate glory.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Day 4 Overall Standings

PMGC Finals Overall standings

The first match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Aerowolf Limax with nine kills to their name. Following them at second place was Nova XQF with eighteen kills. Bigetron RA finished third with a total of nine kills.

The second match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by Natus Vincere with eleven kills. In second place was Bigetron RA, who had 4 kills in this game. Four Angry Men, with six kills, claimed third place.

The third match of the day was played on Vikendi. This match was claimed by 4 Angry Men with eleven kills. Finishing behind them in second place was Nova XQF, with two kills to their name.

The fourth match of the day, played again on Erangel, was claimed by Nova XQF with 17 kills. At the second and third places were Secret Jin and A7 eSports with 4 kills each, respectively.

The fifth match of the day was played on Sanhok. Zeus Esports won the match with a total of 10 kills. Team Secret finished second with seven kills, while Konina Power took the third spot with two kills.

The sixth match of the day was played on Erangel and was secured by Team Secret with seven kills. Following them in second place was Zeus Esports with five kills.

The seventh match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by A1 Esports with twelve kills. In second and third place, were Klas Digital and Natus Vincere, with four kills each respectively.

The final PUBG Mobile match of the day was once again played on Erangel and was won by Power888 KPS with 18 kills. Following them at second place was A7 Esports with 8 kills.