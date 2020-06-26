Nova Esports partners with GodLike PUBG Mobile team

Nova are one of the most successful and diverse eSports companies in the world.

Nova Esports has announced its entry into the Indian eSports scene by partnering with PUBG Mobile team GodLike, who qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), starting on 10th July and having a prize pool of 450,000 USD. The new tea will be known as Nova GodLike.

For quite some time, GodLike owner and player Kronten had been teasing a partnership with an international organisation. Finally, he posted a video on social media today breaking the news about the partnership with Nova Esports, saying the two parties had big plans for the future, and also thanking the fans.

Nova Godlike roster for PUBG Mobile World League:

Nova GodLike Smokie (IGL, Support): Shekhar Patil

Nova GodLike Hastar (Assaulter): Gopal Gajanand Sarda

Nova GodLike Vampire (Support, Assaulter): Eleen Raj

Nova GodLike Rayed (Assaulter): Syed Rayed Shah

Nova GodLike Existence (Assaulter): Chisin Raingaim

Nova GodLike Kronten (Support): Chetan Sanjay Chandgude

NOVA Esport's PUBG Mobile journey:

Nova Esports forayed into the PUBG Mobile scene with the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2018, before going on to win the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Wildcard region 2019 and finishing sixth at the PMCO Spring Finals 2019.

Recently, Nova Esports also started a PUBG Mobile LATAM team (South America region: Mitek, ViTU, Mufasa, Senab, Swaguin).

About Godlike:

GodLike is an Indian PUBG Mobile organisation owned by famous streamer/eSports player Kronten (Chetan Chandgude), and are the current PMCO India champions. GodLike finished third at PMSC 2019, and were also finalists at PMCO 2019. GodLike also clinched the charity event, Gamers Without Borders, and donated 250,000 USD to the International Medical Corps.

About Nova Esports:

Nova Esports is a Hong Kong-based eSport organisation, founded by Anthony Yeung and his management team of Francis Chan, Trevor and Richard. They later brought on others who share their passion for the game, including Matthew and Steven. The company was created as a top clan family in Clash Royale in May 2016, and quickly became a success in that game, even winning the Clash Royale League World Finals in 2018.

After enormous early success, Nova made the transition to a true global competitor by establishing itself as an eSports organisation in September 2016. It has expanded to a variety of major titles like Vainglory, Arena of Valor, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Overwatch and FIFA Online across the world.

They are the most internationally diverse eSports organisation, with representation in every major eSports market in the world.