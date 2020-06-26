PUBG Mobile: Kronten's GodLike signs with Nova esports

Nova Esports will be looking after Godlike players’ salary, boot camp support and more.

The partnership has been facilitated by Trinity Gaming, which manages Godlike.

Nova Godlike

Mobile gaming has been booming in the continent, and India has one of the biggest markets in the mobile esports sector. It is especially true when it comes to PUBG Mobile with the deep market penetration of the game, and the fan following esports teams have.

One of the biggest PUBG Mobile teams in India is Godlike, which is headed by one of India's biggest creators, Kronten. The team's potential hasn't gone unnoticed, and Hong Kong based Nova Esports is now stepping into the Indian market by partnering up with Godlike. The partnership has been facilitated by Trinity Gaming, which manages Godlike.

As part of the partnership, Nova Esports will be looking after the players' salary, boot camp support and provide the team with international exposure. The roster for the team (NOVA X GODLIKE) for PUBG Mobile tournaments will be

1. Hastar - Gopal Gajanand Sarda

2. Xz1st - Chisin Raingaim

3. Smxkie - Shekhar Patil

4. Vampire - Eleen Raj

5. Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah

6. Kronten - Chetan Sanjay Chandgude

Talking about the partnership

Nova Esports said, "PUBG Mobile is currently trending in India, it has surpassed other games in terms of popularity and revenue and made a place for itself on Indian pop culture. We are looking forward to expand in India more after having the first taste of Indian Esports Culture."

Chetan aka Kronten added, "Clan God Like started as a family, and I am happy we have reached this milestone, looking forward working with a global organization, it will give us great exposure."

Abhishek Aggarwal, CEO of Trinity Gaming said, "PUBG Mobile is quite popular in the region, and such partnerships will provide a platform for our Indian players to shine on the global stage."

About Nova esports

Nova Esports is a dominant force in the most widespread mobile game ever created, Clash Royale, and have successfully expanded into a variety of other major titles. We pride ourselves on bringing together a team of individuals with a passion for gaming, each with unique strengths and expertise. From winning major live events and organizing significant online leagues, to dominating in-game rankings.

Nova consistently excels in the mobile esports arena. But what truly differentiates Nova is our belief in catering to a diversity of regions and cultures, making us the most internationally diverse eSports Organization. With numerous top 10 in-game global teams and a multitude of top-ranked regional clans. Nova has representation in every major esports market in the world.

About PUBG Mobile team Godlike

Godlike was started by Kronten, who is one of India's most popular PUBG Mobile players and content creators on YouTube. Godlike is counted among the top Indian teams with various victories and titles under their belt.

About Trinity Gaming

Trinity Gaming is an Indian esports company specializing in mobile esports. They started as a talent management company but have now grown into one of India's biggest gaming and esports marketing firm with events such as India Today PUBG Mobile Invitational under their belt. They aim to take the Indian Mobile gaming scene to new heights by providing new opportunities and international exposure to the PUBG Mobile community.