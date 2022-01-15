NRG Lulu allegedly banned on Twitter for slamming online bullies

Popular eSports personality NRG Lulu has been handed a temporary ban on Twitter, and the streamer revealed that it was because she had been bashing misogynistic users on the platform who had been spewing hate about her.
Twitter has suddenly seen an upsurge in users being misogynistic towards female streamers ever since Pokimane's Twitch DMCA strike. However, the streaming community is rising as a whole against this, calling out misogyny whenever they can spot it.
Taking NRG Lulu's cue, many streamers and fans have been posting with the hashtag #FreeLulu on their Twitter profiles, hoping to see the ban reverted.
Twitter floods with #FreeLulu after NRG Lulu gets banned
In a series of now deleted tweets, a Twitter user was harassing NRG Lulu by crediting all her fame to the fact that she was a female with an attractive face. Lulu saw fit to respond to these claims by calling out the misogyny in them.
However, it seems as though her responses were not deemed appropriate by Twitter, since the platform chose to ban her for her comments. Lulu quickly took to her alternative Twitter account to call out the hypocrisy of Twitter's decision.
Fans and other streamers come in support of Lulu
The streamer has received tons of support from her fans and fellow streamers in the industry, as they called out the blatant misogyny in Twitter's decision to ban her for simply choosing to defend herself.
It is rather surprising that people still think it is alright to harass female streamers on the internet simply due to their gender. Instances of such misogyny have become more and more frequent lately, as can be seen with the amount of celebration that Pokimane's Twitch ban yielded.
Furthermore, platforms like Twitter trying to silence women for standing up for themselves also enables such misogynists to continue harassing women.
Naturally, streamers have taken it upon themselves to defend their fellow female streamers. Famous personalities like Mizkif, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and many more have spoken out against these displays of misogyny on social media and have stated the importance of doing so multiple times.