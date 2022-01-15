NRG Lulu allegedly banned on Twitter for slamming online bullies

Popular eSports personality NRG Lulu has been handed a temporary ban on Twitter, and the streamer revealed that it was because she had been bashing misogynistic users on the platform who had been spewing hate about her.

NRG Lulu @LuluLuvely Dear certain individuals,



Females are not stealing your views, you’re just a terrible streamer and your gameplay sucks so either become more entertaining or get good 🥱 Dear certain individuals,Females are not stealing your views, you’re just a terrible streamer and your gameplay sucks so either become more entertaining or get good 🥱

Twitter has suddenly seen an upsurge in users being misogynistic towards female streamers ever since Pokimane's Twitch DMCA strike. However, the streaming community is rising as a whole against this, calling out misogyny whenever they can spot it.

Taking NRG Lulu's cue, many streamers and fans have been posting with the hashtag #FreeLulu on their Twitter profiles, hoping to see the ban reverted.

Twitter floods with #FreeLulu after NRG Lulu gets banned

In a series of now deleted tweets, a Twitter user was harassing NRG Lulu by crediting all her fame to the fact that she was a female with an attractive face. Lulu saw fit to respond to these claims by calling out the misogyny in them.

NRG Lulu @LuluLuvely Damn that’s crazy it’s almost like I still hold 6k viewers when I do hand cam only streams because people are there to watch my gameplay and I started off streaming with no webcam. Why do you feel the need to diminish my success based on my appearance? 🤔 twitter.com/ososhots/statu… Damn that’s crazy it’s almost like I still hold 6k viewers when I do hand cam only streams because people are there to watch my gameplay and I started off streaming with no webcam. Why do you feel the need to diminish my success based on my appearance? 🤔 twitter.com/ososhots/statu…

However, it seems as though her responses were not deemed appropriate by Twitter, since the platform chose to ban her for her comments. Lulu quickly took to her alternative Twitter account to call out the hypocrisy of Twitter's decision.

Fans and other streamers come in support of Lulu

The streamer has received tons of support from her fans and fellow streamers in the industry, as they called out the blatant misogyny in Twitter's decision to ban her for simply choosing to defend herself.

Krohnoh @Krohnoh @JakeSucky Banned for defending herself??? If there's anyone that should be getting banned its that one kid being sexist towards her but nope, he gets a pass instead. How tf is that ok? #FreeLulu @JakeSucky Banned for defending herself??? If there's anyone that should be getting banned its that one kid being sexist towards her but nope, he gets a pass instead. How tf is that ok? #FreeLulu

Kylie @kywiieann so @LuluLuvely who's getting harassed by some weirdo gets banned on twitter for clapping back and standing up for herself but not the ACTUAL PERSON?? what?? #freelulu so @LuluLuvely who's getting harassed by some weirdo gets banned on twitter for clapping back and standing up for herself but not the ACTUAL PERSON?? what?? #freelulu

khaosEmerald @khaos_emerald



FYI, for everyone 1 clap back we often ignore and block hundreds of similar messages. Ignoring doesn’t fix the problem. twitter.com/loolooloovely/… Looloolovely @LoolooLoovely I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu So when women stand up to harassment & misogynists they get banned, yet the people making these comments are free to attack whenever they please?FYI, for everyone 1 clap back we often ignore and block hundreds of similar messages. Ignoring doesn’t fix the problem. #FreeLulu So when women stand up to harassment & misogynists they get banned, yet the people making these comments are free to attack whenever they please? FYI, for everyone 1 clap back we often ignore and block hundreds of similar messages. Ignoring doesn’t fix the problem. #FreeLulu twitter.com/loolooloovely/…

Hvzyy 🐢💨 @Hvzyy Looloolovely @LoolooLoovely I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu #freelulu da fk is this twitter twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/… #freelulu da fk is this twitter twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/…

Dan Colucci @coluccid2 twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/… Looloolovely @LoolooLoovely I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu I get banned on twitter for shitting on a dude who constantly harassed me about wanting me to do porn and hyper-sexualizing me but disgusting men and hate accounts don’t get banned? Okay twitter. #freelulu Such bullshit, Lulu legit defended herself and doesn't deserve to get suspended or banned. #FreeLulu Such bullshit, Lulu legit defended herself and doesn't deserve to get suspended or banned. #FreeLulu twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/…

It is rather surprising that people still think it is alright to harass female streamers on the internet simply due to their gender. Instances of such misogyny have become more and more frequent lately, as can be seen with the amount of celebration that Pokimane's Twitch ban yielded.

Furthermore, platforms like Twitter trying to silence women for standing up for themselves also enables such misogynists to continue harassing women.

Naturally, streamers have taken it upon themselves to defend their fellow female streamers. Famous personalities like Mizkif, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and many more have spoken out against these displays of misogyny on social media and have stated the importance of doing so multiple times.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha