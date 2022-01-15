×
Create
Notifications

NRG Lulu allegedly banned on Twitter for slamming online bullies

NRG Lulu receives a temporary ban on Twitter after slamming misogynistic user (Image: Sportskeeda)
NRG Lulu receives a temporary ban on Twitter after slamming misogynistic user (Image: Sportskeeda)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 15, 2022 01:35 PM IST
News

Popular eSports personality NRG Lulu has been handed a temporary ban on Twitter, and the streamer revealed that it was because she had been bashing misogynistic users on the platform who had been spewing hate about her.

Dear certain individuals,Females are not stealing your views, you’re just a terrible streamer and your gameplay sucks so either become more entertaining or get good 🥱

Twitter has suddenly seen an upsurge in users being misogynistic towards female streamers ever since Pokimane's Twitch DMCA strike. However, the streaming community is rising as a whole against this, calling out misogyny whenever they can spot it.

Taking NRG Lulu's cue, many streamers and fans have been posting with the hashtag #FreeLulu on their Twitter profiles, hoping to see the ban reverted.

Twitter floods with #FreeLulu after NRG Lulu gets banned

In a series of now deleted tweets, a Twitter user was harassing NRG Lulu by crediting all her fame to the fact that she was a female with an attractive face. Lulu saw fit to respond to these claims by calling out the misogyny in them.

Let me know if y’all want a lesson in how to be a successful streamer 101, I take payments in food and you get top quality charts like this twitter.com/lululuvely/sta… https://t.co/Oi5Yg9kFIJ
Damn that’s crazy it’s almost like I still hold 6k viewers when I do hand cam only streams because people are there to watch my gameplay and I started off streaming with no webcam. Why do you feel the need to diminish my success based on my appearance? 🤔 twitter.com/ososhots/statu…

However, it seems as though her responses were not deemed appropriate by Twitter, since the platform chose to ban her for her comments. Lulu quickly took to her alternative Twitter account to call out the hypocrisy of Twitter's decision.

NRG Lulu has been temporarily banned on Twitter#freelulu https://t.co/51Xjg1LRyk

Fans and other streamers come in support of Lulu

The streamer has received tons of support from her fans and fellow streamers in the industry, as they called out the blatant misogyny in Twitter's decision to ban her for simply choosing to defend herself.

@JakeSucky Banned for defending herself??? If there's anyone that should be getting banned its that one kid being sexist towards her but nope, he gets a pass instead. How tf is that ok? #FreeLulu
so @LuluLuvely who's getting harassed by some weirdo gets banned on twitter for clapping back and standing up for herself but not the ACTUAL PERSON?? what?? #freelulu
So when women stand up to harassment & misogynists they get banned, yet the people making these comments are free to attack whenever they please? FYI, for everyone 1 clap back we often ignore and block hundreds of similar messages. Ignoring doesn’t fix the problem. #FreeLulu twitter.com/loolooloovely/…
#freelulu da fk is this twitter twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/…
Such bullshit, Lulu legit defended herself and doesn't deserve to get suspended or banned. #FreeLulu twitter.com/LoolooLoovely/…

It is rather surprising that people still think it is alright to harass female streamers on the internet simply due to their gender. Instances of such misogyny have become more and more frequent lately, as can be seen with the amount of celebration that Pokimane's Twitch ban yielded.

Furthermore, platforms like Twitter trying to silence women for standing up for themselves also enables such misogynists to continue harassing women.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Naturally, streamers have taken it upon themselves to defend their fellow female streamers. Famous personalities like Mizkif, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and many more have spoken out against these displays of misogyny on social media and have stated the importance of doing so multiple times.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी