OfflineTV's Rust Season 3 to Lock Horns with GTA 5's No Pixel 3.0, and Shroud believes the latter will come out on top

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is one of the more popular streamers who has been battling it out at OfflineTV's Rust server since its inception.

Even though he has been a massive advocate for the recent developments, he recently voiced his concern stating that Season 3 of the Rust server (supposed to roll out this month) may not compete with No Pixel's 3.0 GTA RP update.

He also pointed out that far fewer people might be playing the Rust server as it's clashing with No Pixel 3.0, rolling out around the same time.

During a live stream a couple of days ago, Shroud said:

"The only downside is that the wipe is so soon to No Pixel 3.0 that I worry people won't play Rust as they'll wanna play No Pixel."

On the flip side, he expressed his excitement to partake in the new server. The Rust server is Abe "Baboabe" Chung's brainchild, and Shroud believes that the new season will be full of extraordinary features.

Shroud ready for lots of RP action this month

OfflineTV's Rust server isn't the only role-playing experience that the players can indulge in now. GTA 5's No Pixel 3.0 is rolling out a day before, and while there might be enough players for both servers, Shroud believes otherwise.

The Rust server has enjoyed a lot of success since its inception, managing to capture the attention of several heavyweights of the streaming fraternity.

OfflineTV Rust server teases changes for season 3https://t.co/NkRj9w1zU4 pic.twitter.com/XQHuCJU5vS — Joeri Wagner (@joeriwagner) January 26, 2021

It will be interesting to see if GTA 5's No Pixel 3.0 competes with it. Be that as it may, Shroud is excited for both. Additionally, the above information just reiterates that there is plenty of RP action available for February.