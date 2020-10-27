OG and Team Nigma knocked out of ESL One Germany 2020 Dota 2 Championship

Things are starting to heat up as the ESL One Germany 2020 Dota 2 Championships rolls into the second round. The eliminations of Team Nigma and OG from the first round of the lower bracket have certainly spiced things up.

These two best-of-three series from the first round of the lower bracket concluded on 25th October. The matches from this round saw Miracle and Co losing out to their former team, Liquid. On the other hand, Alliance whitewashed OG in the first two matches of the series to send the two-time TI winners packing.

Great showing by @TeamLiquid GG to them.



Our Lower Bracket run is cut short. Shout out to @rmN_dota for standing in.



Thanks to everyone who's standing by us and thanks to @ESLDota2 for a great tournament.#StarsAlign pic.twitter.com/k5OTJfUYcU — Team Nigma (@TeamNigma) October 25, 2020

ESL One Germany Dota 2 C'ship: Recap of first round of bracket stages

The results from the first round of the lower bracket matches from the ESL One Germany 2020 Dota 2 Championships are:

Team Liquid: 2-1 win against Team Nigma

Alliance: 2-0 win against OG

Team Nigma has been without captain and position 5 "Kuroky" for a long time, owing to health issues. However, OG were playing with their full roster.

And after the end of the first round of the lower bracket, we have both the finalists of the previous edition of The International (TI 9) eliminated from the ESL One Germany 2020 Dota 2 Championship.

Sadly, Alliance takes the second game and the series.



GG WP @theAllianceGG!



We're out of #ESLOne Germany 2020. Thanks @ESLDota2 for having us.



We'll see you next time!#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/6Nkikj4b1n — OG (@OGesports) October 25, 2020

Team Secret, Mudgolems, Natus Vincere, and Vikin.GG will play each other in the second round of the upper bracket on 28th October. The victors will proceed to the upper bracket finals, and the losers will fall back down to the second round of the lower bracket to face either Team Liquid or Alliance.

The two matches from the second round of the upper bracket are:

Team Secret taking on Mudgolems

taking on Natus Vincere taking on Vikin.GG

In the case of a Vikin.GG victory, the fans are in for a treat as the second round of the lower bracket will then see Alliance take on Natus Vincere in what is termed as the 'El Clasico' of Dota 2.

The possible matches from the second round of the lower bracket are:

Team Liquid taking on the loser from the series between Team Secret and Mudgolems

Alliance taking on the loser from the series between Natus Vincere and Vikin.GG

The final of the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship will take place on 1st November. The entire tournament boasts of an overall prize pool of $400,000.