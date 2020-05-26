ONE Esports Invites the Best Teams in Southeast Asia to Compete in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League

ONE Esports is set to launch the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League, bringing together 10 of the top Dota 2 teams in Southeast Asia to compete for a US$100,000 prize pool.

In collaboration with IO Esports, the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League kicks-off with qualifiers on June 4 and moves to a round-robin format tournament that commences on June 18, culminating in a playoff from July 15-19 to determine the league’s champion.

Seven of the best Dota 2 teams in Southeast Asia have already been confirmed to participate, including Team Adroit, Boom Esports, Fnatic, Geek Fam, Reality Rift, T1, and TNC Predator. They will be joined by the top three teams to emerge from the ONE Esports regional online qualifiers, which is open to all players and teams in the countries that are in the Southeast Asia server, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea.

The first set of online qualifiers will take place from June 4-5 and will follow a best-of-one single-elimination format through to the semifinal round, which will then transition into a best-of-three format. Both semifinalists will qualify for two slots in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

The second set of online qualifiers will take place on June 6 and will follow the same format and will determine which team secures the last remaining slot in the league.

Registration for the online qualifiers is now open and interested players should sign up immediately as slots are limited. Sign up here.

All qualifying teams will then advance to the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League, which commences on June 18. Matches will be decided in a best-of-two round-robin format over a 16-day season. The bottom two teams will be eliminated at the end of the season. The top eight teams will go on to compete in the double elimination playoffs from July 15-19.

The playoff matchups will feature a best-of-three format leading up to the Grand Final, which will be determined in a best-of-five series.

Check out ONE Esports for the complete schedule.

Prize Pool Split (US$100,000):

1st - US$40,000

2nd - US$20,000

3rd - US$15,000

4th - US$7,000

5th-6th - US$4,000

7th-8th - US$3,000

9th-10th - US$2,000

For more updates on ONE Esports, please visit oneesports.gg, follow us on Instagram @oneesports and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/oneesports.