One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:53 GMT
One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 PS5 XSX
Take on hordes of foes on the modern console platforms (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is making its way to current-gen platforms soon. In other words, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to enjoy a feature-complete, definitive rendition of the game on consoles. Aiming to reach a wider audience with this latest musou entry of the beloved Jump manga series, the new DLC is also planned for the future.

Fans who have enjoyed the game on the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms are in for a treat thanks to a free upgrade to the current-gen offer. Here are the full details.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 arrives on PS5/Xbox, free upgrade confirmed for last-gen

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

This launch will celebrate the fact that the original versions sold a total of 4 million units across all platforms since its 2020 launch. Bandai Namco promises enhancements to the current-gen rendition of the game, including graphics and performance. Sadly, we have no concrete release date for when the latest One Piece Warriors entry will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That said, fans who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, respectively, at no extra cost. In other words, they will not have to re-buy the game to double-dip. As for the DLC, the specifics on this end are fairly murky too.

However, the publisher has confirmed that fans will get brand-new additions to the playable character roster. Unlike traditional character drops, however, fans can decide which three One Piece characters will make it into One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 from a selection of 23 picks. This will be done via a user survey.

Here are all the options in the survey:

  • Sengoku
  • Kaku
  • Sentomaru
  • Ryokugyu
  • S-Hawk
  • Vivi & Karoo
  • Perona
  • Koala
  • Monet
  • Baby 5
  • Apoo
  • Kyoshiro
  • King
  • Queen
  • Ulti
  • Shiki
  • Zephyr
  • Tesoro
  • Bullet
  • Eneru
  • Foxy
  • Moria
  • Magellan

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी