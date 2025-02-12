One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is making its way to current-gen platforms soon. In other words, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to enjoy a feature-complete, definitive rendition of the game on consoles. Aiming to reach a wider audience with this latest musou entry of the beloved Jump manga series, the new DLC is also planned for the future.

Fans who have enjoyed the game on the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms are in for a treat thanks to a free upgrade to the current-gen offer. Here are the full details.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 arrives on PS5/Xbox, free upgrade confirmed for last-gen

Trending

This launch will celebrate the fact that the original versions sold a total of 4 million units across all platforms since its 2020 launch. Bandai Namco promises enhancements to the current-gen rendition of the game, including graphics and performance. Sadly, we have no concrete release date for when the latest One Piece Warriors entry will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That said, fans who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, respectively, at no extra cost. In other words, they will not have to re-buy the game to double-dip. As for the DLC, the specifics on this end are fairly murky too.

However, the publisher has confirmed that fans will get brand-new additions to the playable character roster. Unlike traditional character drops, however, fans can decide which three One Piece characters will make it into One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 from a selection of 23 picks. This will be done via a user survey.

Here are all the options in the survey:

Sengoku

Kaku

Sentomaru

Ryokugyu

S-Hawk

Vivi & Karoo

Perona

Koala

Monet

Baby 5

Apoo

Kyoshiro

King

Queen

Ulti

Shiki

Zephyr

Tesoro

Bullet

Eneru

Foxy

Moria

Magellan

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.