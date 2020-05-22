Oneplus announces oneplus domin8, a unique pubg mobile tournament for its community.

One Plus

OnePlus, a global technology brand, along with global partner, Fnatic today announced an innovative new engagement initiative for its community called OnePlus Domin8. Slated for 6 pm on 2 June, 2020, OnePlus Domin8 will be a set of online PUBG MOBILE exhibition matches organised for the OnePlus/PUBG MOBILE community and is the first ever initiative that will provide the community with the unique opportunity to virtually interact with pro-gamers and Indian cricketers.

As part of the initiative, we will see Indian cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, Yuzvendra Chahal in a brand new avatar alongside pro gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and Fnatic gamers like Sc0ut, Owais, Nixon, Ash, Franky and Ronak compete in a one-of-a-kind PUBGM exhibition match. The OnePlus/ PUBG MOBILE community will be offered the exclusive opportunity to come together and engage with the brand and team Fnatic online in this unique manner while being able to game with these pro gamers and cricketers in a set of three matches. The top all-rounder / MVP in each match is eligible to win a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, the latest flagship offering from OnePlus and will be awarded the title of ‘Hypertasker of the Match’.

Registration is now open for Red Cable Club members here. Starting tomorrow, 12PM onwards, registration will be open to all.

Speaking on the initiative, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, the community is at the heart of everything that we do and we have continuously strived to deliver unique and innovative experiencers to your community. OnePlus is constantly expanding boundaries of marketing and consumer engagements with these distinctive community-first campaigns. We hope this will be a fun, special activity that our community will truly enjoy.”

KL Rahul, professional Indian cricketer, added, “Very excited to be a part of OnePlus Domin8. This is my first time being a part of something like this and I think it’s going to be a fun experience getting to engage with the entire OnePlus community as well as well-known gamers. It’s encouraging to see a brand like OnePlus go to such lengths to bring new and engaging experiences for its large community here in India.”

“I think this is going to be a very different experience for me, right from trying my hand at PUBG to playing alongside the best gamers in the country. I’ve also been waiting to get my hands on the OnePlus 8 5G and am looking forward to gaming on the device, which I hear is really really smooth." said Smriti Mandhana, professional Indian cricketer.

Nimish - ‘ Fnatic Nemo’, added,” Fnatic believes in bringing new experiences to its players and fans. It is a pleasure to partner with OnePlus and bring this unique experience to the India PUBG MOBILE and cricket community”

OnePlus has, with the OnePlus 8 Series launch, also introduced several online engagements to keep its community engaged. After a successful online keynote, OnePlus introduced an AR Instagram filter that allowed its users to unbox and experience the new flagship virtually. This comes in as another such initiative to offer its community the opportunity to actively engage with the brand through these distinctive experiences.