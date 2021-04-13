OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament: Event date, players, where to watch, and more

COD Mobile has emerged as one of the best mobile games in the last few years. The game has witnessed massive success on the mobile esports scene, with multiple tournaments having garnered the attention of fans across the world.

After the immense success of the Domin8 event, which was held in 2020, OnePlus has now announced the Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament.

The Dominate 2.0 tournament will see pro-gamers and Indian cricketers face off in multiple COD Mobile matches.

This article will take a look at all the details of the OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament.

OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament

Players

According to the OnePlus forum post, cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana and Yuzvendra Chahal as well as gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal and Mythpat will captain teams in the tournament.

Where to watch and event date

Players will be able to watch the tournament on OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel. The link to the channel is provided below:

OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel: Click here

The Dominate 2.0 event will begin on April 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM IST.

Here's what prolific Indian batsman KL Rahul said about the tournament:

“With Dominate 2.0, OnePlus has built a unique engagement opportunity for the entire OnePlus community, and I am excited to be part of this project for the second time. I am looking forward to some great gaming sessions with my fellow contenders and having a memorable experience.”

Prominent Indian women’s cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, had this to say about the tournament:

“Being part of the first edition of Dominate, I had a wonderful time gaming alongside the best gamers in the country. I look forward to experiencing gaming on the brand-new OnePlus 9R 5G and exploring what it has to offer”

