Orange Rock crowned Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile champions

The Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament, conducted by Global Esports & Villager Esports, has come to an end. Day 3 table-toppers Orange Rock Esports were able to stay atop the leaderboard on the last day to emerge as champions. Leading since Day 2, OR had already showed signs that despite having a newly-formed team, they could not be taken lightly in the PUBG Mobile event.

Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile standings

Orange Rock were dominant from the beginning, and by Day 3, had earned 181 total points, including 96 kills. The closest competitors, Reckoning Esports, were lagging behind by a massive 49 points.

On Day 4, OR worked hard to defend their lead, and grabbed 22 total points to make it an overall 203 points and win the PUBG Mobile tournament. to be noted is the fact that on Day 3, Element Esports garnered a record of 97 points to climb from 18th place to third. With 122 total points at that point, Element were on the verge of snatching second place from Reckoning.

At one point, it seemed that they would even dethrone OR if they managed to keep the momentum going. But the last few decider games on Day 4 broke their back. With one of the greatest comebacks considering where they were after 50 percent of the PUBG Mobile event, Element won lots of hearts and second place with 57 kills and 165 total points.

Reckoning, with 69 kills and 163 points, placed third. OR were rewarded 40000 INR, Element 30000 INR & Reckoning 20000 INR, as reward for their exertions.

Team 8Bit, with the addition of a new coach and roster, showed good consistency to end with 142 points and fourth place. Dark Tangent Esports and the rising stars from the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS), Team Loopstorm, impressed the audience with their ability to compete against teams having comparatively more experience.

Tangent and Loopstorm notched 128 and 138 points, respectively, finishing sixth and fifth, respectively.

Fan favourite PUBG Mobile sides such as SynerGE, Team IND, SouL and TSM-Entity continued to underperform, finishing at 7th, 11th, 18th and 20th places, respectively.

Gill from OR was crowned the MVP with 29 kills, followed by the OR Mavi, TX Aditya, RGnoobYT & RGclowny, with 26, 25, 24 and 22 kills, respectively. OR Gill was rewarded 10,000 INR for ending as the top fragger in the PUBG Mobile tournament.