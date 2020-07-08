PUBG Mobile: Orange Rock and Mega Stars officially announce their PMWL 2020 lineups

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East is scheduled to start from 10th July.

Seven teams from the South Asian region have qualified for PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Orange Rock PUBG Mobile roster for PMWL 2020

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is scheduled to start on 10th July, and is a month-long affair with four different stages. The total prize pool for PMWL 2020 East is 425,000 USD. Seven teams from the South Asian region have qualified for the PMWL 2020, and a total of 20 teams will participate from the various East regions.

Two of those seven teams that qualified from South Asia, Orange Rock and Megastars, have officially announced their roster for PMWL 2020 East.

Orange Rock Roster for PMWL 2020:

Here is OR's roster for the PMWL 2020 East:

OR Mavi - Harmandeep Singh (IGL): Harmandeep 'Mavi' Singh is the brain of OR and is very well-versed in zone shifts and rotations of other teams. He is also one of the best in close-range fights.

OR Scout - Tanmay Singh: Tanmay 'Scout' Singh is one of the most-experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He has been active since 2018 and is known for his extraordinary mid and long sprays. He has more than 19 lakh subscribers on YouTube, and 14 lakh followers on Instagram.

OR Daljitsk - Daljit Singh: Daljit 'Daljitsk' Singh is the best sniper in South Asia, and is also a consistent performer in every tournament. He plays in a support role and also has more than 1.8 lakh subs on YouTube.

Advertisement

OR Anto - Joe Michael Anto: Joe Michael 'Anto' is known for his assaulting, and previously played for GodLike. He plays with the thumb setup.

OR Viru - Viren Gour: Viren 'Viru' Gour is an assaulter and his layout is always thumb with gyroscope. He is one of the best emerging players from India.

OR GiLL - Arshpreet Singh: Arshpreet 'Gill' Singh is one of the top assaulters in the country, and was in the Top 3 in kill leaderboards at PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia. He only recently joined Orange Rock.

Megastars Roster for PMWL 2020 East:

Here is Megastar's roster for the PMWL 2020 East:

Mega Paradox - Parichay Bansal (IGL): Parichay 'Paradox ' Bansal is the brain of Megastars, and is the reason for their consistent gameplay. From coming third at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring to coming third at the PMPL 2019, Paradox has a huge role to play in these displays.

Mega Encore - Rishabh Katoch: Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch is an assaulter, and has been playing with Swag and Paradox for a year now.

Mega Vexe - Arth Trivedi: Arth 'Vexe' Trivedi is one of the top assaulters in the country right now, and was added to this lineup after the PMCO Fall 2019. He is one of the rising stars in the community.

Mega Swag - Rishabh Jain: Rishabh 'Swag' Jain is an assaulter for Megastars.

Mega Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani: Mohammed 'Owais' Lakhani is the newest addition for Megastars' PMWL 2020 roster, on loan from Fnatic, where he plays as an assaulter and IGL. He is quite a consistent player in the community.