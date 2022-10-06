Overwatch 2 players face "2000 players ahead of you" error as server outage continues

Overwatch 2 isn't off to the greatest start, as several issues are causing massive server problems for the majority of players. From not being able to play with friends to simply not being able to play at all, OW2 isn't exactly living up to the hype. Hopefully, everything will be fine once the developers fix things, but until then, gamers are to be left frustrated.

One of the biggest annoyances involves players being put into a queue before being allowed to play. Many are seeing a message that they have zero people in front of them in the queue, only for that number to suddenly rise to 2,000 or more. When this happens, a text reads:

"2000 players ahead of you."

Overwatch 2 seemingly pushing players further back into queue

Video game releases are often buggy and glitch-filled these days. For whatever reason, games are sent out to consumers and either have issues that need to be patched or are so popular that the massive playerbase overloads the servers. The latter appears to be what is happening with Overwatch 2.

Allegedly, there have been some DDoS attacks as well, causing more server problems than the developers anticipated.

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available. We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

Players are having the worst possible time waiting in queues, trying to connect to the OW2 servers. Players will see that they are at the front of the queue and about to start playing, only to be sent back a couple of thousand spots in line and eventually told to start over.

moon ४ @wjohngonzaga Overwatch 2 is so fun, I like the part where it says 2000 players ahead of you and sorry, we were unable to log you in Overwatch 2 is so fun, I like the part where it says 2000 players ahead of you and sorry, we were unable to log you in

Players are getting fed up and have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure regarding their place in the queue shifting so drastically. Timelines are filled with mentions of "2000 players ahead of you."

It seems like 2,000 isn't the only number some are seeing, however. There are a handful of players claiming that they start with zero players in front of them and slowly find themselves at the back of the line.

яаvэи 🇺🇸 @raven_2102

Failed to login

800 players ahead of you

Failed to login

2000 players ahead of you

Failed to login

#Overwatch2 100 players ahead of youFailed to login800 players ahead of youFailed to login2000 players ahead of youFailed to login 100 players ahead of youFailed to login800 players ahead of youFailed to login2000 players ahead of youFailed to login#Overwatch2

Blizzard, through the official Overwatch Twitter account, has shared known issues and bugs during the Overwatch 2 launch period. This is a good thing as fans get to know that relevant problems are on the developers' radar.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



will continue posting updates as issues are resolved Known issues are listed here blizz.ly/3rsLQdV @BlizzardCS will continue posting updates as issues are resolved Known issues are listed here blizz.ly/3rsLQdV@BlizzardCS will continue posting updates as issues are resolved

This queue issue isn't directly addressed in the list of problems offered by the developers, but it may fall under the 'Known Launch Issue" portion that states "Some players are experiencing server disconnects," as the update to 2,000 players in the queue is often followed by a connection-error message.

