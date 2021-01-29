Pakistan to get its exclusive PUBG Mobile server

PUBG Mobile's popularity is increasing exponentially. It was one of the most downloaded games of 2020, with more than 230 Million downloads.

With millions of new active users joining every month, the load on servers is also increasing gradually, which results in ping issues and frequent disconnection.

PUBG Mobile officials have been working hard to increase the number of servers so that players can experience smooth gameplay.

A few months ago, PUBG Mobile had restricted players to switch servers at will in order to provide a stable gaming experience.

Exclusive PUBG Mobile server for Pakistan

Since the launch of the game in 2018, Pakistani players have been demanding local servers for the game. They were either connected to the MENA server or Europe server, due to which they faced ping and frequent disconnection issues.

Finally, in 2021, PUBG Mobile has announced that Pakistan will soon get its exclusive server. The announcement came through PUBG Mobile Pakistan's social media pages, where they posted:

"Winner Winner Green Ping Dinner."

“Pakistan Exclusive Server Coming Soon.”

In June 2020, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). However, the ban was overturned a month later after an official request was made by several athletes.

In Pakistan, esports and gaming was an alien term until a few years ago when Arslan Ash, a Tekken player, won the EVO Championship Series Japan and EVO Championship series in 2019 and made his country proud on an international stage. He inspired many people to take gaming as a career.

A few weeks ago, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted that esports would be recognized as an official sport in the country.

PUBG Mobile has also been organizing many tournaments in the country. They recently concluded the Mobile Pakistan Championship, which boasted of a prize worth 1 crore Pakistani Rupees (PKR) or roughly $62,000. Team F4 won the championship and took away 50 lakh PKR as a prize.

In 2021, the first official tournament to take place is PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring 2021. The registrations of PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring 2021 Pakistan have concluded shortly, and it looks like the tournament will be played on new servers.