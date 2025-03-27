Patapon 1+2 Replay announced for PC and consoles

In a surprise move, the iconic Patapon series has made a return to the mainstream spotlight. Debuting at the latest Nintendo Direct for March 2025, the beloved PlayStation franchise will receive a second wind as it arrives on PC and consoles on July 11, 2025. As suggested by the name, it will pack in both of the beloved PlayStation Portable titles; however, they have been rebuilt for modern platforms.

Here's everything to know about this new upcoming release of the Patapon games. Read on to know more.

When does Patapon 1+2 Replay release and for which platforms?

In addition to the confirmed Nintendo Switch version, the collection will also launch for PC (via Steam) and PS5 platforms. Interestingly, while the franchise is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment as the games were originally built by Sony Japan Studio, this new remaster will be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

As for what the package consists of, players can expect the complete experience. They will once again control the Mighty One, command the tribe of adorable creatures, and aid them in their fight to save their homeland. The gameplay sees players command the critters to strategically face off against foes in unique rhythm-based momentum.

There are different critters with distinct roles and weapons to control, and managing the right combination to overcome a tricky scenario is key to making progress. In addition to all features from the base game, new additions will include a difficulty mode, which will allow players to select between Easy, Normal, and Hard modes as well as additional accessibility options.

That is all there is to know about the return of the Patabon series on consoles and the PC.

