"Paying a guy that smashed my skull in": Jeff Wittek calls out Snapchat for partnering with David Dobrik

YouTuber and former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek called out Snapchat in a post on X for "paying" David Dobrik. Jeff expressed his dissatisfaction with the social media powerhouse and remarked that Snapchat was giving financial compensation to someone that had left him with "lifelong injuries".

The context for this statement arises from a stunt taking place in June 2022. The stunt involved Jeff swinging from a rope attached to an excavator, which was spinning. As the spinning excavator came to an abrupt halt, he smashed into the machinery and then dangled by his ankle as those present on the scene rushed to help him.

After the stunt went awry and caused severe life-threatening injuries, Jeff Wittek believed David to be responsible for the incident and sued him for $10 million, which the latter has since been fighting against.

In his post on X, Jeff criticized Snapchat for associating itself with Dobrik and also mentioned various sexual assault allegations made against the content creator. Wittek stated:

"Yooo @Snapchat you’re paying a guy that smashed my skull in for a prank and left me with lifelong injuries. He also filmed and organized multiple sexual assaults. That’s why I stopped posting. I don’t want blood money."

Jeff rebukes Snapchat for allowing David Dobrik to monetize his content on the platform

Jeff Wittek calls out Snapchat in his post on X (Image via jeffwittek/X)

Snapchat has a special position called "Snap Stars" for public figures and creators who post regularly on the platform. A Snap Star public profile allows creators to monetize the content they upload. They get paid for the revenue generated by ads put in by Snapchat between the Snaps of the public story shared by the creator.

After the crane stunt scandal, David Dobrik has been away from YouTube, which was previously his mainstay for content creation. Currently, David has over 17.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel but has not uploaded a new video on the video-hosting platform since March 30, 2022.

The creator has instead been focusing on putting up content solely on Snapchat, causing many to speculate a behind-the-scene exclusive deal to have taken place, although no official word on the same has been given by Snapchat or Dobrik.

Snapchat replies to Jeff Wittek

Snapchat replied to the post made by Jeff Wittek, asking the creator to send a "DM" for further assistance. However, he took the opportunity to once again reiterate that David was "partying" on Snapchat's "dime", while he still had to face the medical complications of the injuries sustained due to the accident.

