Pele-inspired items coming to Rocket League to celebrate the legend's 80th birthday

Rocket League, the automobile-based soccer video game released in July 2015, is getting new items inspired by the Brazilian football maestro, Pele.

Rocket is a game which was initially released on Microsoft Windows and the PlayStation 4. However, the game did later receive updates for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the macOS and Linux versions in 2016. The game was recently announced as free-to-play in 2020.

Rocket League introduces Pele themed items on his 80th birthday

It's much like Rocket League's official blog's description of Pelé.

"No one represents greatness on the field of play like Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or better known as Pelé. He's one of the, if not the most celebrated athletes and goal scorers of all time. Starting this weekend, the three-time World Cup Champion is being celebrated in Rocket League."

The Pelé Octane Decal

Pelé will be celebrating his 80th birthday on 23rd October, while Rocket League will honor his time on the field with three new in-game items to commemorate the event.

The Pelé Wheels

Announcing the dates of the limited-time items, the developers at Psyonix have stated,

"On October 17 and 18, Pelé Wheels and Pelé Octane Decal will be available in the Item Shop. Plus, you can get the Pelé Player Banner in the Item Shop for free!"

Along with this, Rocket League will also witness a new competition, the #TopPeleChallenge, to celebrate Pele's birthday. Players have been invited to submit their best plays or iconic moments from their own gameplay.

Pelé Player Banner

The top 10 recordings will be chosen from these submissions to be featured on "the Top Pelé segment of the official Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X South American Regional Major broadcast on October 23!"

Rocket League is available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. The official rules for the #TopPeleChallenge can be viewed here.

The release of these items in Rocket League is the developers' way of showing how the entire Rocket League community embodies the spirit of the beautiful game.