“People in my chat want me to go to Nepal” - IShowSpeed shares plans for his next travel destination for IRL stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to going to different corners of the world. For those who missed it, the streamer recently went to South Korea. His streams there regularly clocked over 100K concurrent viewers, showcasing the love and support he has there. IShowSpeed has now also revealed that he may be heading back to another Asian country - Nepal.

About an hour and 45 minutes into his May 21 stream, a viewer asked if he was planning to visit the country:

"When are you going to Nepal?"

In response, the streamer replied that he had indeed made such plans. Although he didn't quite say when he would come, he did say that it would be later this year (2024). He replied:

"Oh yeah chat, I did lock in a date for me to go to Nepal. So I will be going to Nepal this year. Since a lot of people in my chat that want me to go to Nepal, I locked in a (date)."

(Timestamp: 01:45:04)

What other countries have IShowSpeed hosted IRL streams from?

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed has made several viral travel-centric streams. If he were to travel to Nepal, this wouldn't be his first rodeo in an Asian country. In the continent alone, he has visited three countries.

His first trip to Asia was to Japan in July 2023. However, this visit was somewhat mixed. While he did manage to meet and collaborate with none other than Neymar Jr. (who was also in the country for pre-season), he ended up being hospitalized during his stay.

The second Asian country he visited was India. In October 2023, he traveled there and enjoyed a huge following in the country as well. During this trip, the streamer even watched his first-ever cricket match live on stream and also collaborated with popular Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi.

One of his biggest IRL streams, however, was during his visit to Qatar in late 2022 for the FIFA World Cup. His stream of the match between Portugal and Switzerland garnered over 322K concurrent viewers, making it one of his most-viewed streams ever.

IShowSpeed appears to be gearing up for another one of his IRL travel streams. However, it's worth noting that the streamer has a knack for making statements for content. Fans will have to wait and see if he indeed goes to Nepal later this year.

