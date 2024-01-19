"People can't handle that kind of information" - Twitch streamer Northernlion comments on Jerma985's "retirement," fans voice disapproval

Twitch streamer Ryan “Northernlion” opened up about the pending retirement of Jeremy “Jerma985” in his most recent livestream. The idea that every streamer eventually stops putting out content makes sense, but his rant about Jerma, in particular, caused a bit of a stir on social media. Many found they disagreed with Northernlion’s take in this instance. The content creator discussed Jerma’s retirement, pointing out that people can’t handle that information and have already called the streamer retired.

However, it wasn’t a rant filled with anger from the Twitch streamer. He understood why Jerma985 decided to announce a pending retirement, calling him a “well-meaning person”. However, he felt that the casual viewing audience just wasn’t ready for the information as it was presented:

“People can’t handle that kind of information. It takes on a life of its own as soon as it’s out in the wild.”

Twitch streamer Northernlion rants about Jerma985’s retirement, and fans disagree

(Clip begins at 44:12)

In 2023, Jerma985 announced he would retire from streaming, and many Twitch streamers have had thoughts about the reveal. However, the popular content creator did say he’d never really be gone. He’s still working with Off-Brand and will occasionally stream, entering a “soft retirement”. This led to Northernlion speaking about it in a recent stream:

“I’m so sympathetic to Jerma, cause I understand the desire as a well-meaning person, to communicate your intentions with your audience. He should have never posted that he’s in the future, he’s gonna retire. People can’t handle that kind of information. It takes on a life of its own as soon as it’s out in the wild.”

According to the Twitch streamer, Northernlion feels that once Jerma985 even suggested he’s going to retire, people think he’s already retired when that’s not the case. Jerma is still creating content and, therefore, isn’t retired. By simply making the statement in the first place, Northernlion felt Jerma985 did the wrong thing and now has to deal with people assuming he’s already retired:

“Now, if you ask anybody, people are like, ‘He’s retired’. His a** is not retired! He’s still workin’! He’s streaming - maybe not that frequently - but he’s putting his heart and soul into it. He’s makin’ events. He’s doing production in front of the curtain and behind the curtain. Listen - two people can be on parallel roads and have different opinions. This is why you don’t tell anybody anything, ever! He did the right thing, and it’s come back to bite him in the a**.”

Quite a few people disagreed with the Twitch streamer on his take, however. One Redditor highlighted all the points where Northernlion was wrong about his statement, as it concerned Jerma985.

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

According to this netizen, Jerma said he’s not planning any future events and that he reportedly called his status a retirement from streaming, which means he considers himself retired. This Redditor felt that Northernlion was confusing people even more with these statements.

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Regarding events, several people highlighted that he works for Off-Brand and, therefore, works on their events instead of his own. Others joked it isn't’ a retirement arc but a “dayjob arc”.

Comment byu/maybetraffy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some people simply disagreed with the Twitch streamer's take (Image via Reddit)

Some disagree with the Twitch streamer in this case. A few netizens feel it’s common courtesy to announce your retirement, as MatPat did earlier this month (January 2024). It just means that content creators won’t be around as much anymore. Retirement for people like this means content creation is no longer their primary focus.

While streamers eventually retire and stop making content, in many cases, it’s not completely the end. In Jerma985’s case, he will likely keep helping Off-Brand for some time to come and stream whenever he feels like it.