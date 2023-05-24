Phantom Blade 0, a new single-player action-role-playing title from S-Game, was announced during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24. While details are scarce on this dark fantasy action RPG, it did receive a rather lengthy trailer showcasing raw gameplay footage, including combat, traversal, as well as a few of the game's unique locations.

Developed using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, this title's announcement is easily one of the most intriguing ones that came during 2023's PlayStation Showcase. Phantom Blade 0 takes heavy inspiration from Chinese mythology and history. Its combat system seems quite reminiscent of modern souls-like titles, with an emphasis on fast-paced sword fights.

Although not much information about this game is available currently, here's everything you need to know about it.

Phantom Blade 0, the upcoming dark fantasy action role-playing game is built on Unreal Engine 5

Phantom Blade 0 does not have a confirmed release date but is expected to be launched quite soon, perhaps by the end of 2023, or early 2024. The game is a dark-fantasy offering that combines ancient Chinese martial arts with steampunk esthetics. Its trailer gave fans a look at the game's fast-paced combat, alongside its twisted world and characters.

The combat seems quite similar to Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with fast sword attacks and an equally flashy parry mechanic. From what can be inferred from the trailer, this game features a level-based progression and not an open-world one, unlike FromSoftware's Souls games.

This title's combat system seems quite robust, as well as its visuals, which seem to be utilizing Unreal Engine 5's power to the fullest. While this game does look quite promising, there is a lot that's yet to be revealed — including a concrete release date, gameplay systems, role-playing mechaincs, and more.

The title is scheduled to be released as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. Its PC version will be launched via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Poll : 0 votes