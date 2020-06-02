Players get confused with newly leaked Fortnite skin

Source: US Gamer

A new Fortnite skin has leaked and it has greatly confused the fans of PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game. Fortnite leaks were popping up right before the game's new season and event, mainly due to data-miners. Fresh encrypted skin is included in the surge of leaks. Of course, since it is encrypted, nobody knows what the skin is so you can see the skin outline. But this is not an unusual component. The strange thing is that the skin outline makes no sense.

The Engineer skin is not encrypted afaik, the encrypted skin we have (other than loserfruit) is this.. so far we only have the shape and it's a weird shape, looks like a skin with 2 variants ? pic.twitter.com/HIiwhzudwR — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 30, 2020

Newly leaked Fortnite skin

As you can see in the tweet, the skin has a very strange shape — courtesy of data miner HypeX. It really looks like two separate skins too, indicating it could be a single skin with two versions. If this is the case, though, it is uncertain why the skin in the background has a dramatically different form to the skin in the foreground.

Source: Forbes

Whatever the case, the argument is that no one can find out what this Fortnite skin actually is, and all this begs the question: why is this skin first encrypted? Skins typically aren't encrypted, indicating that this mystery skin has some meaning. The key hypothesis at the moment is that this skin is Black Manta which is an Aquaman villain, given the form and the fact that we already know— thanks to previous leaks-- that an Aquaman skin is coming alongside a new aquatic map theme.

Some fans are saying it could also be a Hammer Head shark with a swole. Based on the name, it probably can be a member of The Seven because they were even hinted at in the Season 2 trailer. For now, all Fortnite fans can do is speculate.