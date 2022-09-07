PlayStation 5 system software update (September 7) notes: 1440p HDMI output, Gamelists, PS5 UX updates, and more

Sony will be rolling out a new PlayStation 5 update later today on September 7, 2022, which will introduce many changes that users have been demanding for quite some time now.
One of the biggest highlights of the software update will be the addition of the 1440p HDMI video output, gamelists, as well as social features, some of the most asked for updates by PS5 users.
Sony finally seems to be taking community feedback into account with the upcoming software update, as there is indeed a lot that the company is looking to add this time around.
Besides various quality-of-life features, PlayStation 5 users will now be able to compare 3D audio as well as stereo audio on the same screen. Furthermore, they will be able to access in-progress Activities from the hub itself, making it quite a useful feature to try out once it goes live.
PlayStation 5 owners interested in a more detailed description of the upcoming update notes can check it out on Sony’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
PlayStation 5 system software update (September 7) notes
1440p HDMI Video Output
- The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, allowing players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.
- If the game being played supports 1440p rendering, they can experience native 1440p output on their display.
- Or, if players are playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then they may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.
- Players can check if their HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within System Settings.
Gamelists
- In their Game Library, players can now create gamelists, which make organizing their games even easier.
- To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to the gamelist and then decide what to name it.
- Players can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of their Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital, and streaming titles.
Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio
- Players can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose their preferred option.
PlayStation 5's newest Social Features
Request Share Screen
- Players can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member they want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].
Easier Access to In-progress Activities
- When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where players left off.
Joinable Game Notification
- When players join a party and a party member is playing a game they can join, they’ll now receive a notification. Players can join the game directly from the notification.
View New Friends’ Profiles
- When players accept a friend request in the [Received] list, they can now view their new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].
Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base
- In the Game Base card, PlayStation 5 users can now send stickers and voice messages to their groups.