PlayStation India announces PS5 release date in India, pre-orders to begin on January 12th, 2021

After months of wait, Indian PlayStation fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the PS5 has an official launch date in the country. The PS5 will release officially on February 2nd, 2021, and pre-orders will begin at noon on January 12th, 2021.

The new year couldn't have gotten off to a better start as Indian fans were hotly anticipating the release of the next-gen console from Sony. The PS5 has generally received positive reviews, with many praising the tech giant for finally updating the controller design.

The impressive new Dualsense features some of the most cutting-edge technology in terms of tactile/haptic feedback. It also has an updated design that is a little bit larger than the Dualshock 4.

The PS5 will be available with select retailers, including Amazon, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Shop at Sony Center.

Indian PS5 fans can finally rest easy!

The PS5 pre-orders begin on January 12th, 2021, and fans can only hope that the situation is less chaotic than the global launch. Countries like the US and England faced significant issues due to the rampant scalper presence on retailer websites.

Scalping essentially was the biggest cause for worry for PS5 fans as stocks would run out almost instantaneously due to the presence of bots. The launch of the PS5 in India hasn't been without controversy entirely.

The console failed to get off to the smoothest start, as the trademark "PS5" was in contention within the country, undoubtedly delaying the launch. However, it is incredibly comforting to know that the console will be released sooner than expected.

Advertisement

The PS5 currently costs ₹49,990, with the Digital Edition priced at ₹39,990. The latter will not be able to run physical discs, but the hardware specifications of both consoles are identical.