PlayStation PC games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and God of War might require a PSN account soon

A typical PlayStation FAQ has some very interesting wording which suggests that some changes are coming to Sony's PC games in the future. It’s important to note that this is just speculation at the moment.

When it comes to buying and playing PC games from Sony, fans may need a PSN account at some point in the future, but this is not the case as of writing this article.

A simple FAQ on the Sony PlayStation site teases an upcoming change

Sony features a “PlayStation games for PC” section of their website, which showcases a wide variety of games that were developed by Sony’s studios that can be bought on PC. From God of War to Horizon Zero Dawn, there are many critically acclaimed games on this list.

The website further points out that these games can be bought on either Steam or Epic Games Store, and also features an FAQ to answer commonly asked questions. Many of these are particularly obvious, such as game costs varying, and that PSN-owned copies of games cannot be played on PC.

But there’s also a question concerning PSN accounts being a requirement to play these Sony-developed games on PC. The wording of the answer is really quite interesting, as it uses the word “currently”, as shown below:

“No, you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC.”

On top of that, the FAQ also says that it is “currently” not possible to transfer PS4 and PS5 save data from the consoles to the PC versions of games. At this time, Sony games do not require a PSN account to play these games on PC.

It’s interesting because Microsoft has required an Xbox Live account on Steam for years now. Not all of them do, but bigger titles like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and a few others do require an official Xbox account.

These accounts, whether for Sony or Microsoft, are free to set up, but with Xbox, fans can at least share their achievements across different platforms, which Sony currently does not allow. Many major PlayStation titles have come or will come to PC in the future, such as the most recent Spider-Man Remastered.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Sony could require a PSN account in the future, and could even allow trophies to be farmed on PC, or possibly even share save files. However, this is only speculation, because at the moment, nothing extra is required to play various Sony games on their PCs.

