PlayStation Plus Free Game for June 2020 revealed

PS Plus June 2020 Line-up

The PlayStation Plus lineup of games for June 2020 has been revealed a few hours ago. Call of Duty World War 2 is one of the free games that players can download. The game will be available on PlayStation Store starting today. It can be downloaded as soon as the PS plus listings are updated in your respective region/countries.

Playstation announces list of free games for June 2020:

Call of Duty World War 2

Recently, PlayStation has started to announce their monthly free games on different dates. Earlier, the list of PS plus games were announced at one go at the beginning of every month. Meanwhile, PlayStation has opted a new way to announce their free monthly games.

Call of Duty World War 2 is one of the first Playstation games in June 2020 that would be available for free. Marvel's Spider-Man is potentially the second free game for June 2020. However, it is just a rumour for now. We don't have official confirmation yet but we have already seen the rumoured Call of Duty World War 2 joining the June PS Plus lineup.

Now, for those of you who don't know Call of Duty World War 2, it is a game that has been developed by Sledgehammer Games. It is the same studio that worked on COD Advanced Warfare. World War 2 offers a story mode along with the traditional CD game modes. Players can experience battles on the western front during World War 2 and Operation Overlord with COD World War 2.

A few more free games coming to PS Plus are-

(Source- PlayStation Grenade)

Call of Duty Warzone PS+ exclusive gear

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS+ exclusive content

Fortnite Battle Royale: PlayStation®Plus Skin

Apex Legends skins and banners - pack 2

Kaiser Axe for dragon quest XI

H1Z1 Bandit pack

boosters and platinum for warframe

Dauntless transmog pack

Skyforge PS+ bundle FREE

The store listing will be updated anytime today so make sure to check your PS Plus corner. We will update the second line up for June 2020 as soon as we get official confirmations.