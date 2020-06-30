PlayStation Plus free games lineup for July 2020 revealed

Three games have been announced as part of the PlayStation Plus free bundle for July this year.

The highly-successful Sony product also just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

PS Plus free games in July 2020

Sony's PlayStation Plus free games line-up for July 2020 is finally out. Players will get the NBA 2K20 and Rise of The Tomb Raider: 20 Years Celebration bundles for free. Moreover, PlayStation Plus is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an additional free game, Erica, which players can download with the other two titles mentioned.

The games will be available for free download from 2nd July 2020 all the way up to 3rd August 2020. To download these games for free, you must have a PlayStation Plus subscription, and an active internet connection.

PlayStation Plus Anniversary Theme to be time-exclusive

According to the PlayStation Blog, we will also be getting a free PS4 theme later this week. Speaking of themes, the PS Plus Anniversary theme will be time-exclusive, so make sure you check the store every day. Also, there will a free multiplayer weekend hosted by PlayStation, starting on 4th July at 12:01 AM through to 5th July till 11:59 PM.

In this free multiplayer weekend, players without PlayStation Plus subscriptions can play multiplayer games, which is a good opportunity to get involved in such games if you haven't already so done till now.

PlayStation Plus subscription was initially introduced on 29th June 2010, and we have received a lot of free games since then. The PS Plus subscription service is highly-liked by PlayStation users, and the past few months have also been great in terms of free titles that we received.

Life cycle of the PS Plus

Message from PlayStation Blog:

It’s great to see how much PS Plus has grown over the years – starting with the very first PS Plus game offered, WipeOut HD, to offering more than one thousand games to PS Plus members over the last ten years. As we walk down memory lane, we’ll leave you with a quick snapshot of PS Plus from this past decade. Thank you again for your continued support and we look forward to celebrating with you!