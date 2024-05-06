PlayStation provides an update on Helldivers 2 PSN account linking following massive backlash

Following the major backlash PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios received after announcing mandatory PSN account linking in Helldivers 2, the publisher has finally given an update on the situation, and it's in favor of players. For context, PlayStation recently stated that it would be mandatory for players to make a PSN account to continue playing Helldivers after May 30, 2024. However, in a recent update on the Helldivers situation, the publisher and console manufacturer stated that the PSN account requirement for PC players wouldn't be a necessity anymore, even past May 30, 2024.

This is a major win for players who were against the forced PSN integration, especially those in regions where PSN isn't available in the first place. Here's everything you need to know about PSN account linking in Helldivers 2 and the recent update surrounding it.

PlayStation clarifies PSN account requirement for Helldivers 2 on PC

According to PlayStation, the update planned for May 6, 2024, which was aimed at making a PSN account necessary for Helldivers 2 even if you were playing on Steam, will not be moving forward. This update would've required players to link their existing PSN account or create a new one before they could continue playing past May 30, 2024.

This update will not be rolling out anymore. Instead, the game will function the same way as it did in the last couple of months following its on February 8, 2024. PlayStation (via their official X account) stated:

"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward."

PlayStation also stated how they are new to the PC gaming scene and are still learning the ropes. As such, the constructive criticism and feedback players left following the announcement of PSN account integration, was "invaluable" to them.

"We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."

Following the initial announcement of the mandatory PSN account integration, Helldivers 2 got review-bombed on Steam taking the game's rating from "Very Positive" to "Overwhelmingly Negative" within hours. The game was even removed from Steam in regions where PSN services aren't available natively.