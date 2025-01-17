PlayStation reportedly cancels live-service God of War game from Demon Souls developer

PlayStation has reportedly canceled an unannounced live-service God of War game that was in development for three years. The title was among two undisclosed projects developed by the company's Bend Studios and Bluepoint Studios.

The sudden cancellation of the live-service video game set in the God of War universe has led many to believe that it might be due to the financial complications concerning the hero shooter, Concord.

According to Bloomberg, a PlayStation spokesperson confirmed the cancellation of the two titles, noting that Sony is now focusing more on single-player and online games, as live-service ventures have proven to be risky and less successful for the company.

In an exclusive report by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, a PlayStation spokesperson has stated that the company has canceled two live-service projects that were in development, one of which was based on Santa Monica's God of War IP. The cancellation of the games was apparently done following a "recent review".

Many people are wondering if this was done following the massive failure of Concord, which led to developer Firewalk's closure in October 2024. According to the report, the spokesperson clarified that the same fate does not await Bend and Bluepoint:

"Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects"

Live-service ventures have certainly been a hit or miss with the PlayStation brand with more misses than successes. The company reportedly invested $400 million in Firewalk's Concord, hoping to have a breakthrough in the hero shooter genre but failing to cross even 1k players on Steam.

The game shut its doors within two weeks after it was released, and from the looks of it, Sony is cutting losses by not pursuing the GAAS (Games as a Service) model going forward.

While the cancelation of the God of War live-service title could cause a bit of disappointment among some fans, many are expecting the company to make other great single-player experiences.

