“Please do something”: PUBG Mobile Lite India fans disappointed with lack of clarity on BGMI Lite release date

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the release of BGMI Lite, and the game’s hype has risen to the next level due to the various hints given by influencers. Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been yearning for its release ever since the country-specific version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, was released.

With no official announcement, there is growing dissatisfaction among fans. As a result, they have taken to different social media platforms to question officials and other figures about the Lite version's arrival.

Indian fans of PUBG Mobile Lite ask for the release date of BGMI Lite

As mentioned above, the frustration among fans has become apparent as they reach out on social media platforms asking about the release of BGMI’s lighter variant. One tweet says,

“Please do something.. we need #BGMI Lite.”

Here are more tweets with the same request:

Abhishek @Abhishe78472724 # we want BGMI LITE # we want BGMI LITE

SHAIKFAREED @SHAIKFA98075442 @techultimodotin We need BGMI lite 😭😭😭 the release pubg India we want pubg lite indi @techultimodotin We need BGMI lite 😭😭😭 the release pubg India we want pubg lite indi

vikas @VIKAS33992803 new year par bgmi lite ? new year par bgmi lite ?

However, there has been no public word from Krafton about the release of BGMI Lite so far. Fans will therefore have to wait for them to make an announcement.

The only positive sign remains the Discord poll in November, during which players were questioned about why they wanted BGMI Lite to be released.

Discord poll (Image via Discord/BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA)

However, previous hints from the game's influencers have still kept fans' hopes high:

Ghatak

Ghatak's old Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ghatak.official)

In an interview with Sportskeeda, he mentioned that users could expect news about BGMI Lite by the end of December. He had also put up an Instagram story a few months ago, where he reassured fans about the Lite version's release.

Maxtern

In one of his tweets, Maxtern gave a significant hint, as he mentioned that the game could arrive next year. It is as follows:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Disclaimer: The hints by the influencers aren’t official, and the developers are yet to make an announcement about the release of the game. Players should therefore treat these statements with a pinch of salt.

