“Please do something”: PUBG Mobile Lite India fans disappointed with lack of clarity on BGMI Lite release date

Fans disappointed with lack of clarity related to BGMI Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 23, 2021 03:10 PM IST
News

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the release of BGMI Lite, and the game’s hype has risen to the next level due to the various hints given by influencers. Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been yearning for its release ever since the country-specific version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, was released.

With no official announcement, there is growing dissatisfaction among fans. As a result, they have taken to different social media platforms to question officials and other figures about the Lite version's arrival.

Indian fans of PUBG Mobile Lite ask for the release date of BGMI Lite

As mentioned above, the frustration among fans has become apparent as they reach out on social media platforms asking about the release of BGMI’s lighter variant. One tweet says,

“Please do something.. we need #BGMI Lite.”
@krafton plz do something.. we nee #BGMI lite ...

Here are more tweets with the same request:

# we want BGMI LITE
@BgmiliteOfficel Bgmi lite chahiye
@RealMaxtern Bgmi lite kab Aaye ga
@Anuj_Tandon @_bpst Lage hath BGMI LITE ko v launch krwa dijiye
@techultimodotin We need BGMI lite 😭😭😭 the release pubg India we want pubg lite indi
@official_BGMI BGMI lite version kab tak aaega #
new year par bgmi lite ?

However, there has been no public word from Krafton about the release of BGMI Lite so far. Fans will therefore have to wait for them to make an announcement.

The only positive sign remains the Discord poll in November, during which players were questioned about why they wanted BGMI Lite to be released.

Discord poll (Image via Discord/BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA)
However, previous hints from the game's influencers have still kept fans' hopes high:

Ghatak

Ghatak&#039;s old Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ghatak.official)
In an interview with Sportskeeda, he mentioned that users could expect news about BGMI Lite by the end of December. He had also put up an Instagram story a few months ago, where he reassured fans about the Lite version's release.

Maxtern

In one of his tweets, Maxtern gave a significant hint, as he mentioned that the game could arrive next year. It is as follows:

BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Disclaimer: The hints by the influencers aren’t official, and the developers are yet to make an announcement about the release of the game. Players should therefore treat these statements with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Sabine Algur
