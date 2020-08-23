PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 2 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 21 teams are battling it out for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day at the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India. Hence, Groups A and C played on the second day. Futurestation tops the leaderboard with 99 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by Fintox and Team Insane with 87 and 73 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage:

#1 Futurestation - 99 points (29 kills)

#2 Fintox - 87 points (36 kills)

#3 Team Insane - 73 points (25 kills)

#4 Aztecs ESP - 68 points (28 kills)

#5 Lord FAM - 67 points (19 kills)

#6 VR1 Esports - 66 points (28 kills)

#7 UP50 Esports - 64 points (22 kills)

#8 Blitz Kreig XP - 57 points (25 kills)

#9 XSpark - 57 points (21 kills)

#10 Team INGL - 55 points (19 kills)

#11 Team ESN- 54 points (25 kills)

#12 Team Mayhem - 47 points (20 kills)

#13 Reckoning - 42 points (12 kills)

#14 Optimum Esports - 40 points (20 kills)

#15 Hex ReaperX - 32 points (6 kills)

#16 Stawart Esports - 30 points (10 kills)

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

