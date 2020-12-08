Day 1 of Week 3 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, aka the PMGC 2020, has concluded.

The League Stage commenced on 24th November and will go on till 20th December. The event features the top 24 teams worldwide, divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The PMGC 2020's League Play will take place over two days (every Tuesday and Wednesday) for four weeks. The top 16 teams will qualify for the Super Weekends, conducted over three days (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for four weeks. Only points earned in the Super Weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

PMGC 2020 League stage Week 3 Day 1 map results

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

Bigetron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 1 of the third week with 25 kills and 54 points. Klas Digital Athletics follows close behind with 25 kills and 54 points. Four Angry Men (4 AM) is in third with 23 kills and 51 points.

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3 Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

4 AM claimed the first match of the day, played on Erangel, with 16 kills, while Klas Digital finished behind them in second place with ten eliminations. Secret Jin followed them in third place with three frags.

On Miramar, the second match was clinched by Alpha 7 Esports with ten kills, while Abrupt Slayers finished second with seven frags. BTR was in the third spot with six eliminations.

The third match on Sanhok saw Power888 KPS come out on top with nine kills. However, RRQ Athena topped the eliminations table with 13 frags.

The fourth match of Vikendi was notched up by Zeus Esports, who managed seven kills. However, Konina Power topped the match table with 15 frags.

The fifth game on Erangel saw Futbolist, with 17 kills, emerge victorious, while Klas Digital finished behind them in second with eight eliminations.

The sixth and final game of the day, played on Miramar, was won by BTR with 16 kills, followed by Godsent with five frags.

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3 Day 2 schedule