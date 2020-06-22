PMIS 2020: All the qualified and invited teams for Quarter finals

A look at all the 64 teams that will be playing playing the PMIS 2020 Quarter finals

The antepenultimate round of the tournament will be held from 23rd June to 26th June.

PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is a major professional gaming tournament organised by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. The tournament boasts a prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

After the completion of three rounds, it is all down to the quarter finals now. 57 teams have qualified for the quarter finals from online qualifiers while 7 teams have been invited. The quarter finals of PMIS 2020 will be held from 23rd June to 26th June.

Teams qualified for Quarter Finals of PMIS 2020

Day 1

Match 1:- Shikari eSports, Team Bope, Insane

Match 2:- Fate Esports, LiveCraft eSports, Powerhouse

Match 3:- VSG Crawlers, HYP Gaming, Team Invaders

Day 2

Match 4:- Team Tamilas, TheCrew Esports, F4 Rivals

Match 5:- DarkTangent Esports, VikingX, Team ELITES

Match 6:- Vendetta Esports, NewST, Team Falcon esports

Day 3

Match 7:- Team GODX, bYe Official, Team Fly High

Match 8:- Team Legstump, Strong Hold, DC Officials

Match 9:- ELEMENT esports, ARC, Team IND

Day 4

Match 10:- Oneshot Esports, I AM, Inside Out

Match 11:- Initiative Esports, TENE8 Masters, Gods Reign

Match 12:- TGW Officials, Mad Scientists Esports, FormationX

Day 5

Match 13:- LoopStorm, Engle, Team Xpert

Match 14:- Warlocks, Shivaye esports, Team Mayhem

Match 15:- EGxSAD, ORB officials, The Godfathers

Match 16:- 100cc esports, Aztecs Esp, Nomads Official

In addition to these 48 teams, 9 teams have qualified based on their total kills.

Thanos FTW, Max Fault, Lets Go, Rising Baaz, Totally Depressed, PGSx, F1 Dreamers, Team VST, 4Ace Esports

The 7 teams that have been given an invitational entry to the quarter finals are:

Celtz

Tsm-Entity

Fnatic

SynerGE

Revenge

Megastars

Orange Rock

All the 64 teams will be divided into 4 groups, 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

Semifinals of PMIS 2020

Top 32 teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.

Here, there will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.

The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.

The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

Finals of PMIS 2020

In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.

Three days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches.

The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!

Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000

1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000

2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000

3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000

4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000

5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000

6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000

7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000

8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000

9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000

10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000

11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000

12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000

13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000

14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000

15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000

16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000

All the values are in Indian Rupees.

Special Category Rewards

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000

THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000