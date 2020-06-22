PMIS 2020: All the qualified and invited teams for Quarter finals
- A look at all the 64 teams that will be playing playing the PMIS 2020 Quarter finals
- The antepenultimate round of the tournament will be held from 23rd June to 26th June.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is a major professional gaming tournament organised by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. The tournament boasts a prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.
After the completion of three rounds, it is all down to the quarter finals now. 57 teams have qualified for the quarter finals from online qualifiers while 7 teams have been invited. The quarter finals of PMIS 2020 will be held from 23rd June to 26th June.
Teams qualified for Quarter Finals of PMIS 2020
Day 1
- Match 1:- Shikari eSports, Team Bope, Insane
- Match 2:- Fate Esports, LiveCraft eSports, Powerhouse
- Match 3:- VSG Crawlers, HYP Gaming, Team Invaders
Day 2
- Match 4:- Team Tamilas, TheCrew Esports, F4 Rivals
- Match 5:- DarkTangent Esports, VikingX, Team ELITES
- Match 6:- Vendetta Esports, NewST, Team Falcon esports
Day 3
- Match 7:- Team GODX, bYe Official, Team Fly High
- Match 8:- Team Legstump, Strong Hold, DC Officials
- Match 9:- ELEMENT esports, ARC, Team IND
Day 4
- Match 10:- Oneshot Esports, I AM, Inside Out
- Match 11:- Initiative Esports, TENE8 Masters, Gods Reign
- Match 12:- TGW Officials, Mad Scientists Esports, FormationX
Day 5
- Match 13:- LoopStorm, Engle, Team Xpert
- Match 14:- Warlocks, Shivaye esports, Team Mayhem
- Match 15:- EGxSAD, ORB officials, The Godfathers
- Match 16:- 100cc esports, Aztecs Esp, Nomads Official
In addition to these 48 teams, 9 teams have qualified based on their total kills.
- Thanos FTW, Max Fault, Lets Go, Rising Baaz, Totally Depressed, PGSx, F1 Dreamers, Team VST, 4Ace Esports
The 7 teams that have been given an invitational entry to the quarter finals are:
- Celtz
- Tsm-Entity
- Fnatic
- SynerGE
- Revenge
- Megastars
- Orange Rock
All the 64 teams will be divided into 4 groups, 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.
Semifinals of PMIS 2020
- Top 32 teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.
- Here, there will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.
- The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.
- The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.
Finals of PMIS 2020
- In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.
- Three days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches.
The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!
Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000
1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000
2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000
3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000
4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000
5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000
6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000
7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000
8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000
9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000
10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000
11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000
12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000
13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000
14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000
15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000
16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000
All the values are in Indian Rupees.
Special Category Rewards
THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000
THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000
THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000
HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000
THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000
THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000