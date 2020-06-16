PMIS 2020: All the invited teams

Let's take a look at all the 16 teams that have been invited to PMIS 2020.

Online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 are set to begin on 17th June.

PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) has announced the names of 16 teams that have been invited to the tournament. Online qualifiers (Round 1) of PMIS 2020 will commence on 17th June.

Invited teams for PMIS 2020

Team Soul

Fnatic

Revenge Esports

Orange Rock

Godlike

Marcos Gaming

Megastars

Team Ind

Tsm Entity

Power House

Team Celtz

Synerge

Team Insane

U Mumba Esports

Team Tamilas

Vsg Crawlers

Pre-Qualifiers (11th June - 15th June)

992 teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers.

62 groups (1 group = 16 teams) have been formed.

Each team's best-of-2 matches will be selected. (Map: Erangel).

Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to the online qualifiers (Round 1).

Online Qualifiers (17th June Onwards)

A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers.

These teams will play two matches each in groups of 16.

Top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

In addition to the 48 teams, eight teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

Quarterfinals of PMIS 2020

The quarterfinals will have a total of 64 teams.

56 teams from the online qualifiers and eight invited teams will play the quarterfinals.

These 64 teams will battle it out in four groups across four days. Eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

Semifinals of PMIS 2020

32 top teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.

Here, there will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams so as to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.

The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.

The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

Finals of PMIS 2020

In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.

Three days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches.

The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!

Total Prize of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000

1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000

2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000

3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000

4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000

5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000

6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000

7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000

8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000

9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000

10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000

11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000

12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000

13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000

14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000

15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000

16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000

All the values are in Indian Rupees.

Special Category Rewards

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000 INR

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with most damage done): Rs 50,000 INR

THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000 INR

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of head shots): Rs 50,000 INR

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills) : Rs 1,00,000 INR

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000 INR

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000 INR