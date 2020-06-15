PMIS 2020: Eight invited teams officially announced

Online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 are set to begin on 17th June.

The remaining eight teams will be invited and announced soon.

The PUBG Mobile India Official 2020 could see new teams make their mark!

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has announced the first eight invited teams, out of a total 16 invites, with the remaining eight teams to be announced soon. Online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 (Round 1) will take off on 17th June 2020.

A look at the invited team for the PMIS 2020 so far:

TEAM SOUL

FNATIC

REVENGE ESPORTS

ORANGE ROCK

GODLIKE

MARCOS GAMING

MEGASTARS

TEAM IND

PRE-QUALIFIERS (11TH JUNE - 15TH JUNE) OF PMIS 2020

992 teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers and are playing the pre-qualifiers.

62 groups (1 group = 16 teams) have been formed.

Each team is playing best-of-2 matches (Map: Erangel).

Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to the online qualifiers (Round 1).

ONLINE QUALIFIERS (17th June Onwards) OF PMIS 2020

A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers.

The top 248 teams will advance, while eight teams will come in as direct invitees.

These teams will play two matches each in groups of 16, and the Top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

In addition to the 48 teams, eight teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

QUARTERFINALS OF PMIS 2020

The quarterfinals will have a total of 64 teams.

56 teams from the online qualifiers and eight invited teams will play the quarterfinals.

These 64 teams will battle it out in four groups across four days. Eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

SEMIFINALS OF PMIS 2020

32 top teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.

Here, there will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams so as to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.

The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.

The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

FINALS OF PMIS 2020

In the end, it will all boil down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool, and glory in the PMIS 2020 championship.

Three days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches to reach the conclusion.

The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!

TOTAL PRIZE POOL AT PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000 INR:

1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000 INR

2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000 INR

3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000 INR

4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000 INR

5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000 INR

6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000 INR

7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000 INR

8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000 INR

9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000 INR

10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000 INR

11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000 INR

12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000 INR

13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000 INR

14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000 INR

15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000 INR

16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000 INR

SPECIAL CATEGORY REWARDS: Rs 5,00,000 INR:

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000 INR

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with most damage done): Rs 50,000 INR

THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000 INR

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of head shots): Rs 50,000 INR

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills) : Rs 1,00,000 INR

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000 INR

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000 INR