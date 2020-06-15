PMIS 2020: Eight invited teams officially announced
- Online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 are set to begin on 17th June.
- The remaining eight teams will be invited and announced soon.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has announced the first eight invited teams, out of a total 16 invites, with the remaining eight teams to be announced soon. Online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 (Round 1) will take off on 17th June 2020.
A look at the invited team for the PMIS 2020 so far:
- TEAM SOUL
- FNATIC
- REVENGE ESPORTS
- ORANGE ROCK
- GODLIKE
- MARCOS GAMING
- MEGASTARS
- TEAM IND
PRE-QUALIFIERS (11TH JUNE - 15TH JUNE) OF PMIS 2020
- 992 teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers and are playing the pre-qualifiers.
- 62 groups (1 group = 16 teams) have been formed.
- Each team is playing best-of-2 matches (Map: Erangel).
- Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to the online qualifiers (Round 1).
ONLINE QUALIFIERS (17th June Onwards) OF PMIS 2020
- A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers.
- The top 248 teams will advance, while eight teams will come in as direct invitees.
- These teams will play two matches each in groups of 16, and the Top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.
- In addition to the 48 teams, eight teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round.
QUARTERFINALS OF PMIS 2020
- The quarterfinals will have a total of 64 teams.
- 56 teams from the online qualifiers and eight invited teams will play the quarterfinals.
- These 64 teams will battle it out in four groups across four days. Eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round.
SEMIFINALS OF PMIS 2020
- 32 top teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.
- Here, there will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams so as to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.
- The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.
- The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.
FINALS OF PMIS 2020
- In the end, it will all boil down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool, and glory in the PMIS 2020 championship.
- Three days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches to reach the conclusion.
The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!
TOTAL PRIZE POOL AT PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000 INR:
1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000 INR
2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000 INR
3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000 INR
4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000 INR
5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000 INR
6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000 INR
7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000 INR
8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000 INR
9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000 INR
10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000 INR
11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000 INR
12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000 INR
13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000 INR
14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000 INR
15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000 INR
16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000 INR
SPECIAL CATEGORY REWARDS: Rs 5,00,000 INR:
THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000 INR
THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with most damage done): Rs 50,000 INR
THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000 INR
HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of head shots): Rs 50,000 INR
THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills) : Rs 1,00,000 INR
THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000 INR
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000 INRPublished 15 Jun 2020, 13:58 IST