PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 grand finals qualified teams, schedule and prize pool

The semifinals of PMIS 2020 saw intense action, with the top 16 teams progressing.

The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile event is scheduled for 4th and 5th July.

PMIS 2020 finals dates

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has reached its last stage, after an intense semifinal round. The finals of the PMIS 2020 are scheduled for 4th and 5th July, with 6 matches per day.

The top 16 teams have qualified for the PMIS 2020 finals after battling it out over five days. And now, two days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 12 matches to reach the conclusion, and crown the new champions of India.

You can also vote for your favorite team on pubgmobile.in, and the team getting the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award, and prize money of 1,00,000 INR.

Schedule for grand finals of PMIS 2020

Day 1: 4th July

Match 1 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM

Match 2 - Miramar, 7:15 PM

Match 3 - Erangel, 8 :00 PM

Match 4 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM

Match 5 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM

Match 6 - Erangel, 10:15 PM

Day 2: 5th July

Match 7 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM

Match 8 - Miramar, 7:15 PM

Match 9 - Erangel, 8:00 PM

Match 10 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM

Match 11 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM

Match 12 - Erangel, 10:15 PM

Map schedule and qualified teams for the grand finals of PMIS 2020

Teams qualified for the PMIS 2020 finals

#1 SynerGE

#2 Fnatic

#3 Orangerock

#4 Tsm-Entity

#5 U Mumba Esports

#6 TEAM VST

#7 Celtz

#8 DarkTangent Esports

#9 MegaStars

#10 ELEMENT esports

#11 Team Mayhem

#12 PGXs

#13 LiveCraft eSports

#14 Team Tamilas

#15 Team IND

#16 Inside Out

Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Total Rs 50,00,000

1st place: Rs 20,00,000

2nd place : Rs 5,00,000

3rd place: Rs 3,00,000

4th place: Rs 2,50,000

5th place: Rs 2,25,000

6th place: Rs 2,00,000

7th place: Rs 1,75,000

8th place: Rs 1,50,000

9th place: Rs 1,25,000

10th place: Rs 1,15,000

11th place: Rs 1,05,000

12th place: Rs 95,000

13th place: Rs 80,000

14th place: Rs 70,000

15th place: Rs 60,000

16th place: Rs 50,000

Special Category Rewards

The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000

The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000

The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000

Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000

The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000

The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000

People’s Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000