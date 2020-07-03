PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 grand finals qualified teams, schedule and prize pool
- The semifinals of PMIS 2020 saw intense action, with the top 16 teams progressing.
- The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile event is scheduled for 4th and 5th July.
The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has reached its last stage, after an intense semifinal round. The finals of the PMIS 2020 are scheduled for 4th and 5th July, with 6 matches per day.
The top 16 teams have qualified for the PMIS 2020 finals after battling it out over five days. And now, two days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 12 matches to reach the conclusion, and crown the new champions of India.
You can also vote for your favorite team on pubgmobile.in, and the team getting the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award, and prize money of 1,00,000 INR.
Schedule for grand finals of PMIS 2020
Day 1: 4th July
Match 1 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM
Match 2 - Miramar, 7:15 PM
Match 3 - Erangel, 8 :00 PM
Match 4 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM
Match 5 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM
Match 6 - Erangel, 10:15 PM
Day 2: 5th July
Match 7 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM
Match 8 - Miramar, 7:15 PM
Match 9 - Erangel, 8:00 PM
Match 10 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM
Match 11 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM
Match 12 - Erangel, 10:15 PM
Teams qualified for the PMIS 2020 finals
#1 SynerGE
#2 Fnatic
#3 Orangerock
#4 Tsm-Entity
#5 U Mumba Esports
#6 TEAM VST
#7 Celtz
#8 DarkTangent Esports
#9 MegaStars
#10 ELEMENT esports
#11 Team Mayhem
#12 PGXs
#13 LiveCraft eSports
#14 Team Tamilas
#15 Team IND
#16 Inside Out
Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Total Rs 50,00,000
1st place: Rs 20,00,000
2nd place : Rs 5,00,000
3rd place: Rs 3,00,000
4th place: Rs 2,50,000
5th place: Rs 2,25,000
6th place: Rs 2,00,000
7th place: Rs 1,75,000
8th place: Rs 1,50,000
9th place: Rs 1,25,000
10th place: Rs 1,15,000
11th place: Rs 1,05,000
12th place: Rs 95,000
13th place: Rs 80,000
14th place: Rs 70,000
15th place: Rs 60,000
16th place: Rs 50,000
Special Category Rewards
The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000
The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000
The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000
Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000
The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000
The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000
People’s Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000Published 03 Jul 2020, 22:11 IST