PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers stage: Start date, schedule, and format

The pre-qualifiers of PUBG Mobile India Series will be held from 11 June to 15 June.

PMIS 202 Pre-Qualifiers

With the wrap up of in-game qualifiers, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS) will now move forward to its next stage. Pre-Qualifiers, the second stage of the tournament, will be held soon, where the 992 qualified teams will be divided into 62 groups. Earlier, only 256 slots were reserved for the teams but later these numbers were increased to 992.

PMIS Pre-Qualifiers will feature a total of 62 groups. In each group, 16 teams will compete from which the top four teams will earn their spot in Online qualifiers. The teams will play best of two matches in which points will be calculated on the basis of placement and kill points.

The complete details of PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers including, start date, Schedule and format, are listed below.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS) – Full Details

PMIS 2020 Pre Qualifiers Start Date

The pre-qualifiers of the tournament will begin on 11th June and will go on for five days. The stage will conclude on 15th June. 248 squads will proceed further to round 1, i.e. Online Qualifiers.

PMIS 2020 Pre Qualifiers Schedule

The participating teams will play best of two matches on the Erangel map. The matches will be conducted in third-perspective mode. The date and time of the matches will be shared privately with each playing team via discord or Whatsapp. Moreover, the room id and password will also be shared on the same platforms.

PMIS 2020 Pre Qualifiers Format

As listed on PUBG Mobile India's official website, the stage will be organized according to the below-mentioned format:

992 Teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers would be playing pre-qualifiers.

Sixty-two groups (1 group = 16 teams) would be formed.

Each team will be grouped with a total of 16 teams and will play the best of 2 matches (Map: Erangel).

Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to Online qualifiers (Round 1).

PUBG Mobile India Series(PMIS) is PUBG Mobile's official tournament organised by Tencent Gaming which was first established in 2019 with a massive prize pool of 1 crore. The first edition of the tournament was a big hit in India. The second season of PMIS will feature a prize pool of ₹ 50Lakh.