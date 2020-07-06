PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 prize pool distribution
- PMIS 2020 featured a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.
- TSM-Entity won 20 Lakh INR for winning the tournament, along with awards in several other categories.
Modified 06 Jul 2020, 10:29 IST
The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has finally concluded after an intense round of Grand finals. TSM-Entity emerged as the champions of PMIS 2020 and took home the maximum share of the prize pool. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.
TSM-Entity won ₹20 Lakh along with winning in several other categories. People's choice award is selected on the basis of votes.
Prize pool distribution of PMIS 2020
- 1st place: Rs 20,00,000:-TSM-ENTITY
- 2nd place : Rs 5,00,000:- FNATIC
- 3rd place: Rs 3,00,000:- TEAM MAYHEM
- 4th place: Rs 2,50,000:- UMUMBA ESPORTS
- 5th place: Rs 2,25,000:- VST-VXT ESPORTS(FUTURE STATION ESPORT)
- 6th place: Rs 2,00,000:- TEAM IND
- 7th place: Rs 1,75,000:- TEAM TAMILAS
- 8th place: Rs 1,50,000:- SYNERGE
- 9th place: Rs 1,25,000:- MEGASTARS
- 10th place: Rs 1,15,000:- DARK TANGENT ESPORTS
- 11th place: Rs 1,05,000:- ORANGE ROCK
- 12th place: Rs 95,000:- (GALAXY RACER) CELTZ
- 13th place: Rs 80,000:- ELEMENT ESPORTS
- 14th place: Rs 70,000:- INSIDE OUT
- 15th place: Rs 60,000:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS
- 16th place: Rs 50,000:- PGSX
Special category awards:
- The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs in PMIS): Rs 50,000:- Fnatic Owais-2MVP
- The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Zgod- 5041 damage,
- The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Neyoo- 32.68 km
- Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Jonathan- 8 headshot
- The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity- 77 kills
- The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- Orange Rock- 4 grenade kills
- People's Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity
Votes Percentage for People's Choice Award
TSM-ENTITY- 42.24% votes (WINNER)
FNATIC- 23.54% votes
ORANGE ROCK- 15.09% votes
TEAM TAMILAS- 12.05% votePublished 06 Jul 2020, 10:29 IST
