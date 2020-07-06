×
PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 prize pool distribution

  • PMIS 2020 featured a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.
  • TSM-Entity won 20 Lakh INR for winning the tournament, along with awards in several other categories.
Modified 06 Jul 2020, 10:29 IST
TSM ENTITY
TSM ENTITY

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has finally concluded after an intense round of Grand finals. TSM-Entity emerged as the champions of PMIS 2020 and took home the maximum share of the prize pool. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.

TSM-Entity won ₹20 Lakh along with winning in several other categories. People's choice award is selected on the basis of votes.

Prize pool distribution of PMIS 2020

  • 1st place: Rs 20,00,000:-TSM-ENTITY
  • 2nd place : Rs 5,00,000:- FNATIC
  • 3rd place: Rs 3,00,000:- TEAM MAYHEM 
  • 4th place: Rs 2,50,000:- UMUMBA ESPORTS 
  • 5th place: Rs 2,25,000:- VST-VXT ESPORTS(FUTURE STATION ESPORT) 
  • 6th place: Rs 2,00,000:- TEAM IND
  • 7th place: Rs 1,75,000:- TEAM TAMILAS
  • 8th place: Rs 1,50,000:- SYNERGE
  • 9th place: Rs 1,25,000:- MEGASTARS 
  • 10th place: Rs 1,15,000:- DARK TANGENT ESPORTS 
  • 11th place: Rs 1,05,000:- ORANGE ROCK 
  • 12th place: Rs 95,000:- (GALAXY RACER) CELTZ
  • 13th place: Rs 80,000:- ELEMENT ESPORTS 
  • 14th place: Rs 70,000:- INSIDE OUT 
  • 15th place: Rs 60,000:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS 
  • 16th place: Rs 50,000:- PGSX 

Special category awards:

  1. The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs in PMIS): Rs 50,000:- Fnatic Owais-2MVP
  2. The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Zgod- 5041 damage,
  3. The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Neyoo- 32.68 km
  4. Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Jonathan- 8 headshot
  5. The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity- 77 kills
  6. The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- Orange Rock- 4 grenade kills
  7. People's Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity

Votes Percentage for People's Choice Award

PMIS 2020 people's choice award is selected on the basis of votes.

TSM-ENTITY- 42.24% votes (WINNER)

FNATIC- 23.54% votes

ORANGE ROCK- 15.09% votes

TEAM TAMILAS- 12.05% vote

Published 06 Jul 2020, 10:29 IST
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020
