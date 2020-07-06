PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 prize pool distribution

PMIS 2020 featured a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.

TSM-Entity won 20 Lakh INR for winning the tournament, along with awards in several other categories.

TSM ENTITY

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has finally concluded after an intense round of Grand finals. TSM-Entity emerged as the champions of PMIS 2020 and took home the maximum share of the prize pool. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 50 Lakh INR.

TSM-Entity won ₹20 Lakh along with winning in several other categories. People's choice award is selected on the basis of votes.

Prize pool distribution of PMIS 2020

1st place: Rs 20,00,000:-TSM-ENTITY

2nd place : Rs 5,00,000:- FNATIC

3rd place: Rs 3,00,000:- TEAM MAYHEM

4th place: Rs 2,50,000:- UMUMBA ESPORTS

5th place: Rs 2,25,000:- VST-VXT ESPORTS(FUTURE STATION ESPORT)

6th place: Rs 2,00,000:- TEAM IND

7th place: Rs 1,75,000:- TEAM TAMILAS

8th place: Rs 1,50,000:- SYNERGE

9th place: Rs 1,25,000:- MEGASTARS

10th place: Rs 1,15,000:- DARK TANGENT ESPORTS

11th place: Rs 1,05,000:- ORANGE ROCK

12th place: Rs 95,000:- (GALAXY RACER) CELTZ

13th place: Rs 80,000:- ELEMENT ESPORTS

14th place: Rs 70,000:- INSIDE OUT

15th place: Rs 60,000:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS

16th place: Rs 50,000:- PGSX

Special category awards:

The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs in PMIS): Rs 50,000:- Fnatic Owais-2MVP The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Zgod- 5041 damage, The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Neyoo- 32.68 km Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000:- TSM-Entity Jonathan- 8 headshot The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity- 77 kills The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000:- Orange Rock- 4 grenade kills People's Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000:- TSM-Entity

Votes Percentage for People's Choice Award

PMIS 2020 people's choice award is selected on the basis of votes.

TSM-ENTITY- 42.24% votes (WINNER)

FNATIC- 23.54% votes

ORANGE ROCK- 15.09% votes

TEAM TAMILAS- 12.05% vote