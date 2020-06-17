PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Round 1, Day 1 online qualifiers schedule announced

Here's a look at the schedule of the PMIS 2020 Round 1, Day 1 (online qualifiers).

The tournament will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's YouTube channel.

One of the most-awaited tournaments of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is heading towards the online qualifiers stage, with the in-game qualifiers wrapping up recently. A total of 256 teams will compete against each other, off which the top 248 teams advanced from the in-game qualifiers while eight teams come in as direct invites.

Starting from the 17th of June, PUBG Mobile fans can witness some intense battles that will be played in the online qualifiers stage. All teams will be playing two matches each, in groups of 16, and the top three teams with the best cumulative scores in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

In addition to these 48 teams, eight teams with the highest number of kills during the same online qualifiers stage will proceed to the next round.

The schedule of PMIS Round 1, Day 1 has been announced officially, and the complete schedule of the first day is listed below.

PUBG Mobile India Series Round 1, Day 1 (online qualifiers) schedule

According to a recent video published by PUBG Mobile India officials, the online qualifiers will go on for five days. This stage will begin on 17th June 2020 and conclude on 22nd June 2020. As already mentioned, teams will be divided into 16 groups, and will battle against each other in a series of best-of-two matches.

Live stream date and time: 17th June at 6:00 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 2 - Sanhok

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 3 - Sanhok

As mentioned earlier, the top three teams from each group will proceed to the quarterfinals stage. To catch the live action, players can visit PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at the scheduled time.