PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Qualified teams from Group D, PMIS 2020 quarterfinals Day 4 overall standings
- A look at the Group D teams who qualified for the semifinals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.
- Quarterfinals of PMIS 2020 are now finished, and 32 teams from 4 groups have qualified for the semis.
One of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments in India, the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, with a INR 50 lakh prize pool, is currently in its quarterfinals stage. The fourth and last day of PMIS 2020 started with Fnatic taking the chicken dinner, who after Maxkash's addition have been performing quite well. Star player Scout, meanwhile, is turning out for Orange Rock.
Godx won the second match on Erangel, while F1 Dreamers won the Miramar round. Team Elites won the fourth outing in Vikendi and Orange Rock clinched the fifth one in Sanhok. The last match was do or die for many teams, with Aztecs were among them, but they ended up winning from a pressure situation.
The competition was so fierce that Team Elites, who won chicken dinner in Vikendi, couldn't qualify for the semifinals of the PMIS 2020. The top 5 fraggers also had the same number of kills (11), with OR GiLL leading in damage, followed by Crew Anish and Godx Dakshin in second and third, respectively.
A look at evens from Day 4 of the PMIS 2020
Map wins:
- GAME 1: ERANGEL (6:30 PM) Fnatic
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR (7:15 PM) F1 Dreamers
- GAME 3: ERANGEL (8:00 PM) TEAM GODX
- GAME 4: VIKENDI (8:45 PM) Team ELITES
- GAME 5: SANHOK (9:30 PM) Orange Rock
- GAME 6: ERANGE (10:15 PM) AZTECS ESP
Top 8 teams qualified from Group D for the semifinals of PMIS 2020
- Orange Rock
- TheCrew Esports
- ORB OFFICIAL
- Fnatic
- F1 Dreamers
- TEAM GODX
- Lets GO
- AZTECS ESP
Overall Standings
- Orange Rock: 92 POINTS, 1WWCD
- TheCrew Esports: 70 POINTS
- ORB OFFICIAL: 70 POINTS
- Fnatic: 68 POINTS,1 WWCD
- F1 Dreamers: 67 POINTS,1 WWCD
- TEAM GODX: 66 POINTS,1 WWCD
- Lets GO: 65 POINTS
- AZTECS ESP: 60 POINTS,1 WWCD
- Initiative Esports: 55 POINTS
- Team ELITES: 49 POINTS,1 WWCD
- ENGLE: 38 POINTS
- DC Officials: 33 POINTS
- FORMATION X: 31 POINTS
- Team Legstump: 27 POINTS
- WarŁOcks: 25 POINTS
- Team Fly High: 23 POINTS
Top 5 Fraggers
- OR GiLL:-11 KILLS
- Crew Anish:-11 KILLS
- GodX Daksh: 11 KILLS
- GodX Blaezi: 11 KILLS
- Crew Ultimate: 11 KILLS
With Group D over, the quarterfinals of the PMIS 2020 has also come to an end, with 32 teams from 4 groups qualifying for the semifinals, which will commence from 28th June and finish on 2nd July.Published 27 Jun 2020, 09:52 IST