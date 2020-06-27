PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Qualified teams from Group D, PMIS 2020 quarterfinals Day 4 overall standings

A look at the Group D teams who qualified for the semifinals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

Quarterfinals of PMIS 2020 are now finished, and 32 teams from 4 groups have qualified for the semis.

PMIS 2020 qualifies team from Group D

One of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments in India, the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, with a INR 50 lakh prize pool, is currently in its quarterfinals stage. The fourth and last day of PMIS 2020 started with Fnatic taking the chicken dinner, who after Maxkash's addition have been performing quite well. Star player Scout, meanwhile, is turning out for Orange Rock.

Godx won the second match on Erangel, while F1 Dreamers won the Miramar round. Team Elites won the fourth outing in Vikendi and Orange Rock clinched the fifth one in Sanhok. The last match was do or die for many teams, with Aztecs were among them, but they ended up winning from a pressure situation.

The competition was so fierce that Team Elites, who won chicken dinner in Vikendi, couldn't qualify for the semifinals of the PMIS 2020. The top 5 fraggers also had the same number of kills (11), with OR GiLL leading in damage, followed by Crew Anish and Godx Dakshin in second and third, respectively.

A look at evens from Day 4 of the PMIS 2020

Map wins:

GAME 1: ERANGEL (6:30 PM) Fnatic

GAME 2: MIRAMAR (7:15 PM) F1 Dreamers

GAME 3: ERANGEL (8:00 PM) TEAM GODX

GAME 4: VIKENDI (8:45 PM) Team ELITES

GAME 5: SANHOK (9:30 PM) Orange Rock

GAME 6: ERANGE (10:15 PM) AZTECS ESP

Top 8 teams qualified from Group D for the semifinals of PMIS 2020

Orange Rock TheCrew Esports ORB OFFICIAL Fnatic F1 Dreamers TEAM GODX Lets GO AZTECS ESP

Overall Standings

Orange Rock: 92 POINTS, 1WWCD TheCrew Esports: 70 POINTS ORB OFFICIAL: 70 POINTS Fnatic: 68 POINTS,1 WWCD F1 Dreamers: 67 POINTS,1 WWCD TEAM GODX: 66 POINTS,1 WWCD Lets GO: 65 POINTS AZTECS ESP: 60 POINTS,1 WWCD Initiative Esports: 55 POINTS Team ELITES: 49 POINTS,1 WWCD ENGLE: 38 POINTS DC Officials: 33 POINTS FORMATION X: 31 POINTS Team Legstump: 27 POINTS WarŁOcks: 25 POINTS Team Fly High: 23 POINTS

Top 5 Fraggers

OR GiLL:-11 KILLS Crew Anish:-11 KILLS GodX Daksh: 11 KILLS GodX Blaezi: 11 KILLS Crew Ultimate: 11 KILLS

With Group D over, the quarterfinals of the PMIS 2020 has also come to an end, with 32 teams from 4 groups qualifying for the semifinals, which will commence from 28th June and finish on 2nd July.