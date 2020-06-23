×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals: Groups, schedule and format

  • A look at all the 64 teams that will be playing the PMIS 2020 quarter finals.
  • Top 32 teams from the quarter finals will advance to the semi finals of PMIS 2020.
Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Jun 2020, 10:28 IST
PMIS 2020 QUARTERFINALS GROUPS
PMIS 2020 QUARTERFINALS GROUPS

India's one of the biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is currently going on. It has now reached its antepenultimate stage. The Quarter finals of the tournament will begin on 23rd June and will go on till 26th June.

Quarter finals will have a total of 64 Teams. 57 teams qualified from online qualifiers and 7 new invited teams will play the quarter-finals. These 64 teams have been divided into 4 groups. Every group will have 6 matches. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

Schedule of PMIS 2020:- 23rd June to 26th June

  • GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM
  • GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM
  • GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM
  • GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM
  • GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM
  • GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM

GROUP A:- 23rd June

  1. PGSx
  2. TEAM VST
  3. EGxSAD
  4. VSG Crawlers
  5. LooPSTorM
  6. TGW Official
  7. Gods Reign
  8. Oneshot Esports
  9. I一AM
  10. Team IND
  11. Newst
  12. Team Falcon esports
  13. HYP GAMING
  14. TeamiNVADERS
  15. Powerhouse
  16. Celtz

GROUP B:- 24th June

  1. Thanos FTW
  2. Rising Baaz
  3. Totally Depressed
  4. 100cc Esports
  5. Team Mayhem
  6. TENE8 MASTERS
  7. ELEMENT esports
  8. ARC
  9. bYe Official
  10. VikingX
  11. Team Tamilas
  12. F4 Rivals
  13. FATE Esports
  14. Insane
  15. MegaStars
  16. Synerge

GROUP C:- 25th June

Advertisement
  1. Max Fault
  2. 4Ace Esports
  3. NOMADS Official
  4. THE GODFATHERS
  5. TEAM XPERT
  6. MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS
  7. Inside Out
  8. STRONG HOLD
  9. Vendetta Esports
  10. DarkTangent Esports
  11. Shivaye Esports
  12. LiveCraft eSports
  13. Shikari eSports
  14. Team Bope
  15. Tsm-Entity
  16. Revenge Esports

GROUP D:- 26th June

  1. Lets GO
  2. F1 Dreamers
  3. AZTECS ESP
  4. ORB OFFICIAL
  5. WarŁOcks
  6. ENGLE
  7. FORMATION X
  8. Initiative Esports
  9. Team Legstump
  10. DC Officials
  11. TEAM GODX
  12. Team Fly High
  13. Team ELITES
  14. TheCrew Esports
  15. Orange Rock
  16. Fnatic

Semifinals of PMIS 2020 [ 28th June To 2nd July ]

  • Top 32 teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.
  • There will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.
  • The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.
  • The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

Finals of PMIS 2020 [ 4th July And 5th July ]

  • In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.

The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!

Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000

1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000

2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000

3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000

4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000

5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000

6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000

7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000

8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000

9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000

10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000

11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000

12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000

13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000

14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000

15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000

16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000

All the values are in Indian Rupees.

Special Category Rewards

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000

THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000

Published 23 Jun 2020, 10:28 IST
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी