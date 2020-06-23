PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals: Groups, schedule and format

A look at all the 64 teams that will be playing the PMIS 2020 quarter finals.

Top 32 teams from the quarter finals will advance to the semi finals of PMIS 2020.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PMIS 2020 QUARTERFINALS GROUPS

India's one of the biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is currently going on. It has now reached its antepenultimate stage. The Quarter finals of the tournament will begin on 23rd June and will go on till 26th June.

Quarter finals will have a total of 64 Teams. 57 teams qualified from online qualifiers and 7 new invited teams will play the quarter-finals. These 64 teams have been divided into 4 groups. Every group will have 6 matches. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

Schedule of PMIS 2020:- 23rd June to 26th June

GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM

GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM

GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM

GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM

GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM

GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM

GROUP A:- 23rd June

PGSx TEAM VST EGxSAD VSG Crawlers LooPSTorM TGW Official Gods Reign Oneshot Esports I一AM Team IND Newst Team Falcon esports HYP GAMING TeamiNVADERS Powerhouse Celtz

GROUP B:- 24th June

Thanos FTW Rising Baaz Totally Depressed 100cc Esports Team Mayhem TENE8 MASTERS ELEMENT esports ARC bYe Official VikingX Team Tamilas F4 Rivals FATE Esports Insane MegaStars Synerge

GROUP C:- 25th June

Advertisement

Max Fault 4Ace Esports NOMADS Official THE GODFATHERS TEAM XPERT MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS Inside Out STRONG HOLD Vendetta Esports DarkTangent Esports Shivaye Esports LiveCraft eSports Shikari eSports Team Bope Tsm-Entity Revenge Esports

GROUP D:- 26th June

Lets GO F1 Dreamers AZTECS ESP ORB OFFICIAL WarŁOcks ENGLE FORMATION X Initiative Esports Team Legstump DC Officials TEAM GODX Team Fly High Team ELITES TheCrew Esports Orange Rock Fnatic

Semifinals of PMIS 2020 [ 28th June To 2nd July ]

Top 32 teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.

There will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.

The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.

The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

Finals of PMIS 2020 [ 4th July And 5th July ]

In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.

The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!

Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000

1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000

2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000

3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000

4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000

5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000

6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000

7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000

8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000

9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000

10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000

11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000

12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000

13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000

14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000

15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000

16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000

All the values are in Indian Rupees.

Special Category Rewards

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000

THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000