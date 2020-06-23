PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals: Groups, schedule and format
- A look at all the 64 teams that will be playing the PMIS 2020 quarter finals.
- Top 32 teams from the quarter finals will advance to the semi finals of PMIS 2020.
India's one of the biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is currently going on. It has now reached its antepenultimate stage. The Quarter finals of the tournament will begin on 23rd June and will go on till 26th June.
Quarter finals will have a total of 64 Teams. 57 teams qualified from online qualifiers and 7 new invited teams will play the quarter-finals. These 64 teams have been divided into 4 groups. Every group will have 6 matches. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.
Schedule of PMIS 2020:- 23rd June to 26th June
- GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM
- GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM
- GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM
- GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM
- GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM
GROUP A:- 23rd June
- PGSx
- TEAM VST
- EGxSAD
- VSG Crawlers
- LooPSTorM
- TGW Official
- Gods Reign
- Oneshot Esports
- I一AM
- Team IND
- Newst
- Team Falcon esports
- HYP GAMING
- TeamiNVADERS
- Powerhouse
- Celtz
GROUP B:- 24th June
- Thanos FTW
- Rising Baaz
- Totally Depressed
- 100cc Esports
- Team Mayhem
- TENE8 MASTERS
- ELEMENT esports
- ARC
- bYe Official
- VikingX
- Team Tamilas
- F4 Rivals
- FATE Esports
- Insane
- MegaStars
- Synerge
GROUP C:- 25th June
- Max Fault
- 4Ace Esports
- NOMADS Official
- THE GODFATHERS
- TEAM XPERT
- MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS
- Inside Out
- STRONG HOLD
- Vendetta Esports
- DarkTangent Esports
- Shivaye Esports
- LiveCraft eSports
- Shikari eSports
- Team Bope
- Tsm-Entity
- Revenge Esports
GROUP D:- 26th June
- Lets GO
- F1 Dreamers
- AZTECS ESP
- ORB OFFICIAL
- WarŁOcks
- ENGLE
- FORMATION X
- Initiative Esports
- Team Legstump
- DC Officials
- TEAM GODX
- Team Fly High
- Team ELITES
- TheCrew Esports
- Orange Rock
- Fnatic
Semifinals of PMIS 2020 [ 28th June To 2nd July ]
- Top 32 teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals.
- There will be a healthy mix of old established teams and fresh, young, talented teams to enable high-quality exposure on both sides.
- The semifinals will determine the prowess of older teams, while also propelling new squads to national recognition.
- The teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.
Finals of PMIS 2020 [ 4th July And 5th July ]
- In the end, it will all be down to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the 50 lakhs INR prize pool.
The PMIS 2020 finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned!
Prize pool of PMIS 2020: Rs 50,00,000
1ST PLACE: Rs 20,00,000
2ND PLACE: Rs 5,00,000
3RD PLACE: Rs 3,00,000
4TH PLACE: Rs 2,50,000
5TH PLACE: Rs 2,25,000
6TH PLACE: Rs 2,00,000
7TH PLACE: Rs 1,75,000
8TH PLACE: Rs 1,50,000
9TH PLACE: Rs 1,25,000
10TH PLACE: Rs 1,15,000
11TH PLACE: Rs 1,05,000
12TH PLACE: Rs 95,000
13TH PLACE: Rs 80,000
14TH PLACE: Rs 70,000
15TH PLACE: Rs 60,000
16TH PLACE: Rs 50,000
All the values are in Indian Rupees.
Special Category Rewards
THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000
THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000
THE WANDERER (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000
HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000
THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000
THE GRENADIERS (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000