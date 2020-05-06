PMIS 2020: Registrations begin for PUBG Mobile India Series 

PMIS 2020 Registrations

PUBG Mobile India Series, or PMIS 2020, is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile tournaments in India. It offers inexperienced teams a chance make themselves known among the eSports community in India.

The tournament offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000, and eligible players can register for the competition on the PUBG Mobile India official website.

Here are the complete details regarding the registration process and the eligibility criteria of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament.

Eligibility & Registration Process of PMIS 2020

A team should not have less than four players, and if a team does, they will be disqualified directly. Apart from this, all players of a team must be sixteen years or older as of the tournament start date. Furthermore, all players on a team’s roster must have reached Level 20 or above, and Platinum V or above, at the time of registration for PMIS 2020.

The complete eligibility criteria is available in the official rule-book of PMIS 2020, which has been provided on the website. If all the players of your team meet the requirements, then you can follow the steps mentioned below to register your team for the tournament:

Go to the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India

Slide down on the website, click on the ‘Registration’ tab, and then click the ‘Register Now’ button. You will be redirected to the registration page.

Registration Tab

Firstly, you will need to fill in the team details, including Team Name, Logo, Owner’s Name (Captain Name in case of no Owner), Email Address, Mobile Number and City.

Team Details

Then, click on ‘Next’ and fill in the Captain details. After that, the details of all the other team members need to be entered.

Players Details

Finally, click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

In case you make an error during the registration process, you can make the required changes before the registration period for PMIS 2020 ends. You will receive a link that you can use to make the changes, if any.

In case you face any problems while registering for PMIS 2020, you can contact the PUBG Mobile India officials at support@pubgmobile.in.

